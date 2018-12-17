Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. (Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Now that the Packers are officially eliminated from the playoffs, it's time to look ahead. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski have a question that every head coach candidate the Packers interview should be asked.

