Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass defended by Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Photo: Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti)

The Packers are playing out the string after being eliminated from playoff contention in a 24-17 loss at Chicago.

We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing about Mike Pettine making a strong case to keep his defensive coordinator job, and also looking at Davante Adams' bid for a Pro Bowl berth (the rosters will be announced Tuesday evening).

Eric and Pete write about Adams:

His best-known trait is his footwork in beating press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He’s not a burner (4.56-second 40), but his body control when faking and making cuts helps him create separation as well. Where he has improved most recently is his ability to make contested catches. An example of that was one of his eight receptions against the Bears. Late in the third quarter the Packers faced a third-and-eight, and Adams was matched one-on-one against cornerback Prince Amukamara. He beat Amukamara off the line, but Amukamara recovered quickly and was right on Adams’ hip as they ran side-by-side down the sidelines. Aaron Rodgers saw the back of Amukamara’s helmet and no safety help and threw a great touch pass just over the cornerback’s head. Amukamara was in Adams’ face, pawing at the receiver as he went up for the ball. It didn’t bother Adams at all, and he came down with the outstretched catch for a big 28-yard gain that set up the game-tying touchdown.

If Murphy and Gutekunst hire a coach with an offensive background, that new coach should seriously consider retaining Pettine. https://t.co/UPRHXaOrPK — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 18, 2018

Packers interim coach Joe Philbin says he won't sit any "healthy" players out of the final two games:

Left tackle David Bakhtiari talks about the importance of playing these final two games:

Backup offensive lineman Alex Light will miss Sunday's game at the New York Jets:

Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark wants to play despite an elbow injury:

Dougherty writes about Rodgers singing the praises of Randall Cobb in his weekly "4 Downs" column:

If you've always wanted to attend a Packers game, tickets can be had on the cheap:

Packers beat writer Ryan Wood answers questions in his weekly chat:

Safety Josh Jones talks about the Packers' need to "focus up" during a "Clubhouse Live" segment:

Lot of trouble to go through for a 5-8-1 team, but look for Frozen Tundra Man to be out there as usual for the Packers' season finale vs. Detroit:

What does it take to be Frozen Tundra Man at Lambeau Field? It's a pretty involved process. And to think, he's doing it for the fun of it. @SarahKloepping looks behind the icicles. https://t.co/AdKL8hDaOipic.twitter.com/RC0DH2zPQQ — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 17, 2018

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune sizes up the Bears and Packers rosters as part of his weekly "10 Thoughts" column:

#Bears are NFC North champs after win over #Packers. 10 Thoughts on the difference between the rosters. The Harry Hiestand effect. Matt Nagy front-runner for Coach of the Year? Plus much more. https://t.co/GM43xfl4Bk — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 17, 2018

Breaking down how the Bears' pass rush rattled Rodgers:

How did #DaBears hold Aaron Rodgers to no TDs this past Sunday? @MoveTheSticks breaks down their pass rush 👀



📺: #TheAftermathpic.twitter.com/byBQwXEBZe — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 17, 2018

Former Packers quarterback Bart Starr visits with the current quarterbacks at top-ranked Alabama, Starr's alma mater:

Tom Oates writes about another fourth-quarter flop for Madison.com:

My column: #Packers' fourth-quarter collapse in Chicago just latest failure in lost season. https://t.co/jDX360Rggc via @madisondotcom — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 17, 2018

Peter Bukowski of ACME Co. is confident that Rodgers can bounce back after his off year, citing other Year 14 slumps by top quarterbacks:

A year-14 slump is a trend among recent elite quarterbacks, and it suggests that Aaron Rodgers can still be great in the future despite a rough year in 2018: https://t.co/9QsTMRHUyG — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) December 17, 2018

In New England, they're whispering the same things about Tom Brady that Packers fans are saying about Rodgers:

"If I had to pick five QBs in the NFL to start tomorrow, I'm not sure Tom Brady is one of them."😳@PSchrags is concerned about the Patriots...



📺: @gmfbpic.twitter.com/Eum5b9KMsE — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 17, 2018

A Bears fan perspective of Chicago finally getting the best of Rodgers:

Rudy Bukich? In what year?

Yesterday was Mitchell Trubisky's 4th game with a passer rating over 120, the most in a season for the #Bears since Rudy Bukich had 4 in 1965 https://t.co/iZeBsShOeTpic.twitter.com/ZAMQyZ5Y8M — ProFootballReference (@pfref) December 17, 2018

