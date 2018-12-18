Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss Joe Philbin's philosophy heading into the rest of the season while the Packers are out of playoff contention. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers are playing out the string after being eliminated from playoff contention in a 24-17 loss at Chicago.
We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing about Mike Pettine making a strong case to keep his defensive coordinator job, and also looking at Davante Adams' bid for a Pro Bowl berth (the rosters will be announced Tuesday evening).
Eric and Pete write about Adams:
His best-known trait is his footwork in beating press coverage at the line of scrimmage. He’s not a burner (4.56-second 40), but his body control when faking and making cuts helps him create separation as well. Where he has improved most recently is his ability to make contested catches.
An example of that was one of his eight receptions against the Bears. Late in the third quarter the Packers faced a third-and-eight, and Adams was matched one-on-one against cornerback Prince Amukamara. He beat Amukamara off the line, but Amukamara recovered quickly and was right on Adams’ hip as they ran side-by-side down the sidelines.
Aaron Rodgers saw the back of Amukamara’s helmet and no safety help and threw a great touch pass just over the cornerback’s head. Amukamara was in Adams’ face, pawing at the receiver as he went up for the ball. It didn’t bother Adams at all, and he came down with the outstretched catch for a big 28-yard gain that set up the game-tying touchdown.
You can read the entire column here:
Eric and Pete also handed out position grades for the Packers' loss at Chicago:
Packers interim coach Joe Philbin says he won't sit any "healthy" players out of the final two games:
Left tackle David Bakhtiari talks about the importance of playing these final two games:
Backup offensive lineman Alex Light will miss Sunday's game at the New York Jets:
Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark wants to play despite an elbow injury:
Dougherty writes about Rodgers singing the praises of Randall Cobb in his weekly "4 Downs" column:
If you've always wanted to attend a Packers game, tickets can be had on the cheap:
Packers beat writer Ryan Wood answers questions in his weekly chat:
Safety Josh Jones talks about the Packers' need to "focus up" during a "Clubhouse Live" segment:
Lot of trouble to go through for a 5-8-1 team, but look for Frozen Tundra Man to be out there as usual for the Packers' season finale vs. Detroit:
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune sizes up the Bears and Packers rosters as part of his weekly "10 Thoughts" column:
Breaking down how the Bears' pass rush rattled Rodgers:
Former Packers quarterback Bart Starr visits with the current quarterbacks at top-ranked Alabama, Starr's alma mater:
Tom Oates writes about another fourth-quarter flop for Madison.com:
Peter Bukowski of ACME Co. is confident that Rodgers can bounce back after his off year, citing other Year 14 slumps by top quarterbacks:
In New England, they're whispering the same things about Tom Brady that Packers fans are saying about Rodgers:
A Bears fan perspective of Chicago finally getting the best of Rodgers:
Rudy Bukich? In what year?
And finally ... More cold, hard truth for Packers fans:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.