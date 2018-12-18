CLOSE Former Packers All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler and reporter Tom Silverstein discuss what qualities the team needs in its next head coach. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown connection with Davante Adams (17) late in the first quarter during their football game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - Even in a season that fell below expectations, the Green Bay Packers' offense sent a pair of players to the Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Davante Adams were selected to the rosters announced Tuesday night. It’s Rodgers’ seventh Pro Bowl nod, while Adams has now been included on the Pro Bowl roster in each of the past two years. Adams, an injury replacement last year, received his first original selection.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, center Corey Linsley and defensive lineman Kenny Clark were chosen as alternates, meaning they could appear in the game if any of the original selections at their positions are out because of injury.

The Packers are expected to place Clark on injured reserve because of the elbow injury he sustained two weeks ago against Atlanta, according to an NFL Network report. Clark missed last week’s game in Chicago but returned in the Atlanta game, and his injury is not believed to be significant.

Rodgers set an NFL record this season with more than 400 consecutive passes without an interception, a streak that ended in Sunday’s loss at the Chicago Bears. He has thrown 23 touchdowns passes against only two interceptions, becoming the third NFL player since 1950 to have at least 20 touchdown passes and two or fewer interceptions through the season’s first 14 games (Nick Foles in 2013, Tom Brady in 2016). With 3,974 passing yards, Rodgers also has a chance to reach 4,500 yards in a season for only the second time if he plays the final two games.

With seven Pro Bowl selections, Rodgers is now two behind former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Adams had a breakout year, becoming just the third Packers receiver to have 100 catches in a season. With 100 catches, 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns through 14 games, Adams has a chance to become the first Packers player to have 100 catches, 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in a season. He’s 13 catches shy of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record set in 1993, and 205 yards shy of breaking Jordy Nelson’s record set in 2014.

Adams joined Atlanta’s Julio Jones, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Minnesota’s Adam Thielen on the NFC roster. Rodgers joined New Orleans’ Drew Brees and Los Angeles’ Jared Goff.