Green Bay Packers President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Murphy (left) and General Manager Brian Gutekunst take questions at a press conference at Lambeau Field on Monday, December 3, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

The Packers will try to salvage one road victory out of the 2018 season when they visit the New York Jets at noon CST on Sunday.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column on the merits and drawbacks of the Packers hiring a defense-oriented head coach.

Tom writes:

When you’re a defensive coach, the play-calling process isn’t as intense. There is no process of working with the quarterback to figure out what plays he likes or when to give him the opportunity to change calls at the line of scrimmage. Play calling is still a chess match for defensive coordinators, but often they are more willing to give the duty to someone else on their staff. Despite being a defensive coach, New England’s Bill Belichick has mostly had one of his assistants call plays on defense. Seattle’s Pete Carroll is the mastermind of the Seahawks' defenses, but he has allowed assistants such as Gus Bradley, Dan Quinn and Kris Richard to call the plays. When a head coach isn’t immersed in calling plays, he can oversee the entire team and make more informed decisions. He doesn’t have to stay focused on just one side of the ball and isn’t thinking about what calls he’s going to make on the next series. According to one former NFL front office official who has hired coaches and done consulting work, defensive coordinators tend to be more organized and in tune with the big picture. They have a keen interest in special teams because it has more of a defensive nature to it and uses a lot of defensive players. The downside, the official said, is that your quarterback might end up playing for numerous offensive coordinators. Any of the guys the defensive guy hires will be looking to move on to head-coaching jobs if they’re successful, and finding someone who can click with a veteran quarterback like Aaron Rodgers every year or two would be difficult.

Silverstein and former Packers All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler discuss what qualities the team needs in its next head coach:

Packers receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers receive Pro Bowl honors:

Promising running back Aaron Jones will finish out the season on injured reserve (and so will defensive lineman Kenny Clark, according to NFL Network):

The Packers should have a decent shot at getting one road win this season:

ESPN's Rob Demovsky presents the case for playing and for sitting Rodgers in the final two games:

Rodgers has been surprisingly effective this season when he stays in the pocket:

How far did the Packers fall in the rankings after losing to the Bears?

Nick Saban to the Packers? Seems outlandish, but the Alabama coach's name keeps popping up:

Darrell Bevell was one of Brett Favre's recommended candidates for the Packers' opening:

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. looks at Rodgers' numbers when throwing to Adams and other familiar receivers vs. when throwing to new ones:

The Power Sweep writes that Rodgers has historically struggled in the 14th game of the season:

Aaron Rodgers had a bad game against the Bears, the 14th game of the Packers 2018 season.



Rodgers has historically struggled in the 14th game, posting a career 77.2 passer rating.



