The Packers will be looking for their first road victory when they travel to New York to play the Jets at noon Sunday.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty writing that the Packers should make an offseason run at Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell. Part of the reasoning is that the Packers' biggest need – an elite pass rusher – is unlikely to be available in free agency.

Pete writes:

Houston's Jadeveon Clowney (17½ sacks in 2017 and ’18 combined) and Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence (24 sacks in ’17 and ’18) are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. But does anyone really think they won’t either sign extensions or get franchised? Same for Kansas City’s Dee Ford (11½ sacks this season), and probably Seattle’s Frank Clark (31 sacks since ’16) as well. Detroit’s Ziggy Ansah played this season on the franchise tag but has age (30 next season) and injury red flags. Ankle, back and shoulder injuries have dogged him the last two years, and his sacks dropped from 12 last year to four in seven games this season. Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham already is on the wrong side of 30 (turns 31 in April) and has seen his sacks dip from 9½ last year to four this season. Trey Flowers is young (26 next season), and it’s not a given New England will re-sign him. But his 13 sacks the last two seasons don’t leap off the page, and he’s more of an inside rusher than outside.

The possibility of pursuing Le’Veon Bell in free agency has to be on the table for #Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst for a couple of reasons. https://t.co/hIHOPy1L3U — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 21, 2018

Ryan Wood writes about the theft of Christmas toys that were supposed to go to underprivileged kids through charity efforts by Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark:

For a whole year, Kenny Clark and his mother, Leslie, collected the toys. https://t.co/jqfb4VplQC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 20, 2018

Clark and linebacker Clay Matthews talk about the "unfortunate" charity theft:

Listen to Clark's and Clay Matthews' reactions:https://t.co/vp8tC04XOi — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) December 20, 2018

Clark expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support:

Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love & support after learning that thousands of toys were stolen from my 2nd Annual Toy Drive. If you’d like to donate so we can provide more families with more toys than ever before, click 👇🏾https://t.co/PDPoTNn1hg — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) December 20, 2018

