Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers will be looking for their first road victory when they travel to New York to play the Jets at noon Sunday.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty writing that the Packers should make an offseason run at Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell. Part of the reasoning is that the Packers' biggest need – an elite pass rusher – is unlikely to be available in free agency.
Pete writes:
Houston's Jadeveon Clowney (17½ sacks in 2017 and ’18 combined) and Dallas' Demarcus Lawrence (24 sacks in ’17 and ’18) are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents. But does anyone really think they won’t either sign extensions or get franchised?
Same for Kansas City’s Dee Ford (11½ sacks this season), and probably Seattle’s Frank Clark (31 sacks since ’16) as well.
Detroit’s Ziggy Ansah played this season on the franchise tag but has age (30 next season) and injury red flags. Ankle, back and shoulder injuries have dogged him the last two years, and his sacks dropped from 12 last year to four in seven games this season.
Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham already is on the wrong side of 30 (turns 31 in April) and has seen his sacks dip from 9½ last year to four this season.
Trey Flowers is young (26 next season), and it’s not a given New England will re-sign him. But his 13 sacks the last two seasons don’t leap off the page, and he’s more of an inside rusher than outside.
You can read the entire column here:
Ryan Wood writes about the theft of Christmas toys that were supposed to go to underprivileged kids through charity efforts by Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark:
Clark and linebacker Clay Matthews talk about the "unfortunate" charity theft:
Clark expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of support:
Gadget plays from the Packers? Don't hold your breath:
Right tackle Bryan Bulaga still wants to play this season:
The numbers show Bulaga's proficiency at pass blocking:
Making an argument for benching Aaron Rodgers for the final two games:
The Pro Football Focus panel of experts is divided on Packers-Jets winner:
And finally ... Ryan Wood appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" to discuss Rodgers' status:
