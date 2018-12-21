CLOSE Tom Silverstein, Olivia Reiner and Jim Owczarski discuss which players they anticipate playing more often on Sunday against the Jets. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown (98) stops Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) short of a first down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL (Photo: Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S)

GREEN BAY - Fadol Brown came to Green Bay on Dec. 5, a waiver claim by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst off the Oakland Raiders.

Four days later he played one defensive snap and six on special teams against Atlanta. A week after that he played 12 snaps on defense and nine on special teams against Chicago — and made the most of it. He was part of a big third-down stop against the Bears and then helped stuff a fake punt on fourth down. Brown made three total tackles against Chicago in his limited time.

“He gives us really good energy,” Packers interim coach Joe Philbin said. “That’s the first thing I noticed when he came here a couple weeks ago. He literally got off the bus and got out of the training room and ran out there. I don’t even know if I had a chance to meet him or tell him what the defense was. He got out there and he was moving around like a football player, with some quickness, with some urgency. He’s made a nice little impact for sure.”

A first-year player out of Mississippi, Brown spent all of 2017 on the Raiders' practice squad. The Packers got an extended look at him in the third preseason game this year when he led the Raiders with 50 defensive snaps. He made seven tackles and had 1½ sacks along with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in that game.

He had 17 total tackles as a rotational lineman for the Raiders this season, but Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine saw enough of what Brown can do well to design packages to make him effective immediately.

“We went back and watched Fadol’s tape from Oakland and had a good sense of what he could do, and we gave him those jobs early on,” Pettine said. “He’s shown he’s got some explosiveness to him, violent hands. He does a really good job with his get-off, so we put him in positions like that to be successful.”

Bulaga on track; Cobb, Spriggs doubtful

The Packers don’t practice on Fridays, but the required injury report indicates what a player would do if they did — and it seems like right tackle Bryan Bulaga is on track to play Sunday in New York as he would have practiced in full. It would have been his third consecutive practice.

“I'm encouraged,” Philbin said. “Working hard at it, he's moving well. We'll see how the rest of the week unfolds but so far he's looked good.”

Backup tackle Jason Spriggs, who filled in for Bulaga the last two-plus weeks, remained in the concussion protocol.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb has also not been elevated out of the concussion protocol. Should Cobb miss the game Sunday it would be the seventh game he’s missed this season. The eighth-year pass catcher will be a free agent at the end of the season. Cobb joined Spriggs as doubtful for the Jets game.

The Packers ruled out defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow) and cornerback Will Redmond (shoulder).