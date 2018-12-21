Packers Podcast: Do the Packers need a coach with a big personality?
As the Green Bay Packers wrap up their final two games of the season, the focus grows on who will be their next coach. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of JSOnline and PackersNews wonder if the new coach needs to take back some of the authority quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gained on offense and in the locker room.
