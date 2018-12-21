LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SATURDAY

WASHINGTON AT TITANS
Titans by 10.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Washington.

RAVENS AT CHARGERS
Chargers by 6.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SUNDAY

PACKERS AT JETS
Packers by 3.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

GIANTS AT COLTS
Colts by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

TEXANS AT EAGLES
Texans by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

BILLS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 10 1/2.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Bills.

VIKINGS AT LIONS
Vikings by 4.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

BUCCANEERS AT COWBOYS
Cowboys by 8 1/2.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

JAGUARS AT DOLPHINS
Dolphins by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

FALCONS AT PANTHERS
Panthers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

BENGALS AT BROWNS
Browns by 7.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

BEARS AT 49ERS
Bears by 4 1/2.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

RAMS AT CARDINALS
Rams by 13 1/2.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

STEELERS AT SAINTS
Saints by 7.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

CHIEFS AT SEAHAWKS
Even.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

MONDAY

BRONCOS AT RAIDERS
Broncos by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 9-7 (139-84). Against the spread – 9-7 (113-105-5).

