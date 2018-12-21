Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SATURDAY

WASHINGTON AT TITANS

Titans by 10.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Washington.

RAVENS AT CHARGERS

Chargers by 6.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

SUNDAY

PACKERS AT JETS

Packers by 3.

Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.

GIANTS AT COLTS

Colts by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

TEXANS AT EAGLES

Texans by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

BILLS AT PATRIOTS

Patriots by 10 1/2.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Bills.

VIKINGS AT LIONS

Vikings by 4.

Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

BUCCANEERS AT COWBOYS

Cowboys by 8 1/2.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

JAGUARS AT DOLPHINS

Dolphins by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.

FALCONS AT PANTHERS

Panthers by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

BENGALS AT BROWNS

Browns by 7.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

BEARS AT 49ERS

Bears by 4 1/2.

Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.

RAMS AT CARDINALS

Rams by 13 1/2.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

STEELERS AT SAINTS

Saints by 7.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

CHIEFS AT SEAHAWKS

Even.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

MONDAY

BRONCOS AT RAIDERS

Broncos by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 9-7 (139-84). Against the spread – 9-7 (113-105-5).