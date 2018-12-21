Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.
SATURDAY
WASHINGTON AT TITANS
Titans by 10.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Washington.
RAVENS AT CHARGERS
Chargers by 6.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
SUNDAY
PACKERS AT JETS
Packers by 3.
Straight up – Jets. Against the spread – Jets.
GIANTS AT COLTS
Colts by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.
TEXANS AT EAGLES
Texans by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
BILLS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 10 1/2.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Bills.
VIKINGS AT LIONS
Vikings by 4.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.
BUCCANEERS AT COWBOYS
Cowboys by 8 1/2.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
JAGUARS AT DOLPHINS
Dolphins by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Dolphins.
FALCONS AT PANTHERS
Panthers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.
BENGALS AT BROWNS
Browns by 7.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
BEARS AT 49ERS
Bears by 4 1/2.
Straight up – 49ers. Against the spread – 49ers.
RAMS AT CARDINALS
Rams by 13 1/2.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
STEELERS AT SAINTS
Saints by 7.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.
CHIEFS AT SEAHAWKS
Even.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
MONDAY
BRONCOS AT RAIDERS
Broncos by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Raiders. Against the spread – Raiders.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 9-7 (139-84). Against the spread – 9-7 (113-105-5).
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.