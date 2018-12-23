Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) arrives at practice Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Green Bay Packers will line up Sunday against the New York Jets with right tackle Bryan Bulaga for the first time since Dec. 2, as the veteran has come back from a torn medial collateral ligament that knocked him out of the Cardinals game three weeks ago.

His return bolsters an offensive line that has been in flux since that game. Backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs was ruled out Saturday as he is still experiencing concussion symptoms and did not travel with the team.

The Packers will once again be without defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who was ruled out Friday with an elbow injury.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb (concussion) was considered doubtful coming in and he is inactive, meaning the free agent-to-be will miss his seventh game of the year.

The team made a roster move Saturday by promoting running back Lavon Coleman off the practice squad to replace injured cornerback Will Redmond, who was placed on IR.

Joining Spriggs, Clark and Cobb as inactive for the Packers are: