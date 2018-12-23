Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets: Week 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown stiff arms New York Jets' Jamal Adams while running after a catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown stiff arms New York Jets' Jamal Adams while running after a catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams fumbles a punt that the Packers recovered during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams fumbles a punt that the Packers recovered during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell tackles New York Jets' Elijah McGuire during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell tackles New York Jets' Elijah McGuire during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams eludes a tackle by New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams eludes a tackle by New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Jake Kumerow after his touchdown catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Jake Kumerow after his touchdown catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby is congratulated by J.K. Scott for a field goal during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby is congratulated by J.K. Scott for a field goal during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Andre Roberts (19) celebrates with the fans after his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Andre Roberts (19) celebrates with the fans after his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown takes a blow from New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, where an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Jets for the hit during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown takes a blow from New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, where an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Jets for the hit during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Elijah McGuire scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers' Josh Jones (27), Josh Jackson (37) and Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Elijah McGuire scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers' Josh Jones (27), Josh Jackson (37) and Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Oren Burks (42) and Natrell Jamerson during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Oren Burks (42) and Natrell Jamerson during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams responds to the fans after the Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams responds to the fans after the Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers signals a touchdown after he reached across the goal line for the score during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers signals a touchdown after he reached across the goal line for the score during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers does his wrestling belt celebration after scoring a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers does his wrestling belt celebration after scoring a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his two point conversion after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his two point conversion after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. l
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. l Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, tries to defend during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, tries to defend during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38. Seth Wenig, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell sacks New York Jets' Sam Darnold during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell sacks New York Jets' Sam Darnold during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) leaps toward the end zone as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams scored on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) leaps toward the end zone as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams scored on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, left, and defensive end Leonard Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, left, and defensive end Leonard Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs while
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs while scoring on a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not pictured, as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) chases him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun, AP
Fullscreen
Elijah McGuire #25 of the New York Jets rushes four yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Elijah McGuire #25 of the New York Jets rushes four yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hears out onto the field with fellow teammates before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hears out onto the field with fellow teammates before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Antonio Morrison stretches out before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Antonio Morrison stretches out before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans don cheesehead hats before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers fans don cheesehead hats before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
6-month-old Clara Points takes in her first Packers game with her father, Brent and mother (CQ) Mackenzie Points. The family traveled from their hometown of Wausau and were watching the team warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
6-month-old Clara Points takes in her first Packers game with her father, Brent and mother (CQ) Mackenzie Points. The family traveled from their hometown of Wausau and were watching the team warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
New York Jets fan Ernest Powell, from Verplanck, New York and Green Bay Packers fan Maurice Graham, from Poughkeepsie, New York don their Jets and Packers gear while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets fan Ernest Powell, from Verplanck, New York and Green Bay Packers fan Maurice Graham, from Poughkeepsie, New York don their Jets and Packers gear while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fan Joe Buckley, from Limerick, PA, takes a selfie with his family, including his wife, Jen (far right) , their daughters, 10-year-old Erin (52), 14-year-old Lauren (second right), 15-year-old Kelly, and KellyÕs boyfriend 15-year-old Evan Carvo, a New York Jets fan from Greenlane, PA before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers fan Joe Buckley, from Limerick, PA, takes a selfie with his family, including his wife, Jen (far right) , their daughters, 10-year-old Erin (52), 14-year-old Lauren (second right), 15-year-old Kelly, and KellyÕs boyfriend 15-year-old Evan Carvo, a New York Jets fan from Greenlane, PA before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Down 15 points in the fourth quarter, the Green Bay Packers ran 25 plays that counted toward erasing the deficit — and another eight in overtime Sunday to beat the New York Jets 44-38 at MetLife Stadium.

    Within those 33 plays of critical offensive football, Jamaal Williams had his number called for nine of them. In total, the second-year running back touched the ball a season-high 21 times for a career-high 156 yards of total offense.

    “Oh! Reminds me of BYU! Oh!” Williams quipped about his workload, referencing his lead-back college days at Brigham Young University.

    Packers interim head coach and play caller Joe Philbin said during the week that Williams was going to be a big part of his game plan, and Williams didn’t disappoint — especially in crunch time. On what turned into the go-ahead scoring drive near the end of regulation, Williams ran four yards on first-and-10 from his own 17. Four plays later, a screen to the right picked up 26 yards.

    “Oh, this is ‘bout to be beautiful,” Williams said of seeing the Jets clog up the middle of the field. “This is about to be beautiful. All we gotta do is get out. If we get out we can just get moving.”

    The Jets brought defenders into the “A” gaps — or bracketing center Corey Linsley between guards Lucas Patrick and Justin McCray — and Williams knew it would work. He just had to sell his block.

    Support PackersNews:

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    GET OUR NEWSLETTER: Daily roundup delivered to your inbox

    “You just gotta bluff it and play your little actor game and ‘oh, I see you,’” Williams said of the play. “You just gotta get in there and play your game, be an actor, and once you get the ball you get up the field and you already know where they’re coming from.”

    Williams sold it and then sneaked out, and got down to the Jets’ 24.

    Six plays later Aaron Rodgers stuck the ball over the goal line for a touchdown and (after a two-point conversion) a 38-35 lead with 72 seconds left in regulation.

    “Luckily we’ve got No. 12 back there letting us know there’s still time on the clock, let’s get yards, yards over time, so we just try to go down and score as fast as we can and win the game,” Williams said. “I feel like we handled it great. I feel like we were calm, cool, collected the whole time, just enjoying each other, high-fiving each other anytime we did something good and just trying to keep it rolling.”

    There were a couple of short runs by Williams that were stuffed, including two third-and-one plays that resulted in the Packers having to go for it on fourth down. But he also peeled off runs of 19, 13 and 15 yards. On the day, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry. He also was second on the team with nine targets and six catches for 61 yards.

    “That’s who Jamaal is,” Linsley said. “I feel like Aaron Jones is a special back but Jamaal is as well. They’re both great backs. They’re both extremely coachable and extremely talented and I think they got it all. It was nice to see Jamaal show it off.”

    The Packers came into the game ranked No. 3 in the NFL in yards per rushing attempt (5.0) and that continued with a heavy push up front and a well-executed game plan from Philbin and run-game coordinator/offensive line coach James Campen.

    Even with McCray having to fill in for injured starter Lane Taylor after the game’s second series, Williams was able to get to the second level of the Jets defense for much of the afternoon.

    “Honestly with Jamaal, it’s just try to get a hat on a hat and let him run his game,” Packers right guard Lucas Patrick said. “I felt like we did that when we needed to. We had opportunities to run the ball early and late. He’s a hard runner and a fun guy to block for.”

    But nothing spoke more volumes about the work Williams and the offensive line were putting in than having Philbin and Rodgers give him the ball as they played catch-up from 15 points down in the final quarter.

    “It’s something I really appreciate,” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “When you go into a game, at the end of the day, you’re putting a lot of stress on your quarterback and your protection unit. I don’t say offensive line, I say protection unit as a whole. And the ability for us to mix and match and keep them honest, that’s where you get gashers. That’s where they’re like man, we’ve got to watch ourselves. That holds them back a little bit, especially when you know you’re down by three (possessions, in this case) and you gotta throw. I appreciate it. Coach Philbin did a great job play calling, giving us the ability to mix and match and you see the productivity out of it.”

    More Packers-Jets coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    INSIDER: Thumbs up to trio of rookie wide receivers

    QUICK TAKES: Packers prove their mettle in 44-38 overtime victory over Jets

    SUBMIT QUESTIONS: Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

    REPLAY: Tom Silverstein's live game blog

    SECTION: Visit packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

    SUBSCRIBE: Full access to articles, videos and columns

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE