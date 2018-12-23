CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein share their predictions for the Packers-Jets game on Sunday. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) high fives teammates as they are introduced at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your game-day Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers get one more chance to avoid going winless on the road when they travel to New York to play the Jets at noon Sunday.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty writing that the Packers are doing the right thing having quarterback Aaron Rodgers play in a meaningless game, for practical reasons that extend beyond his desire to play and demonstrate leadership.

Pete writes:

While this is mainly about leadership and the locker room, let’s face it, Rodgers and his receivers need the work, too. As the starter, Rodgers will get all the snaps in practice plus two games of live action to work with rookies Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and first-year tight end Robert Tonyan, among others. With the recurring timing and “detail” issues in the passing game this year, they need every snap with Rodgers they can get. Yeah, the Packers’ new coach probably will run a new offense next season, but that won’t render these snaps worthless. There’s enough that’s universal in route running and non-verbal communication and chemistry to make the work valuable regardless of scheme.

You can read the entire column here:

There’s a strong case to sit Aaron Rodgers this Sunday. But there’s a stronger case to play him, Pete Dougherty writes. https://t.co/sEFe7tg7z7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 22, 2018

Tom Silverstein weighs in on the future of the Packers' offensive foundation:

Silverstein: Packers must locate linemen who are the right fit for Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/sKMBFMHhh9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 22, 2018

Silverstein unveils his "5 things to watch" and our reporters make their picks for the Packers-Jets game:

The Packers have more talent, but the Jets have been playing much better now that QB Sam Darnold is healthy. https://t.co/npB1bx41mk — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 21, 2018

Rookie cornerback Josh Jackson's season has been full of ups and downs, writes Jim Owczarski:

Josh Jackson has lived the roller coaster as a first-year NFL player. https://t.co/XcetrkOyIQ — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 21, 2018

Owczarski and Silverstein join Olivia Reiner to discuss which young players could see more action against the Jets:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Packers analysis: Which young players will see more snaps against the Jets? https://t.co/79OT1EjCXX#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 21, 2018

One of those young players who has impressed is defensive lineman Fadol Brown:

"He literally got off the bus and got out of the training room and ran out there. I don’t even know if I had a chance to meet him or tell him what the defense was." https://t.co/e3R5HgJnJG — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 21, 2018

With their young quarterback, the Jets don't consider their final two games to be meaningless:

These final couple games are crucial for the book of Sam Darnold.



More from Packers beat writer @TomSilverstein on the Official #Jets Podcast 🔊 https://t.co/wKXqs48f9Zpic.twitter.com/DNkQuQHsiH — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2018

Don't be so quick to scratch this prominent name from your list of potential Packers coaching candidates:

What did the Ravens announcement on John Harbaugh's future really mean? What, if anything, was truly resolved? https://t.co/cBqZsryzji — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 22, 2018

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes that GM Brian Gutekunst could be aggressive in free agency:

Packers must use free agency again, and Brian Gutekunst said he ‘won't be afraid' to do so https://t.co/mwGoF1oJmL — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 21, 2018

Tight end Lance Kendricks' Green Bay experience has fallen short of expectations:

Even in Green Bay, playoffs remain elusive for ‘cursed’ ex-Badgers tight end Lance Kendricks https://t.co/pnro1JR29t — Madison.com Sports (@MadisonSport) December 21, 2018

Jets coach Todd Bowles, who is expected to be dismissed after the season, could be a defensive coordinator candidate under the Packers' next head coach, writes Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co.:

If the Packers’ next head coach does not retain Mike Pettine, Todd Bowles (the Jets’ current head coach) could be a defensive coordinator candidate: https://t.co/wNQMmTqgmI — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) December 21, 2018

The Power Sweep speculates about Tramon Williams' future:

With Green Bay open to using free agency more, cap space is at a premium.



Should the Packers cut Tramon Williams this offseason?#GoPackGo: https://t.co/At2sIRV6eD — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) December 21, 2018

And finally: a happy ending to what at first was an awful Christmas story: