The Packers get one more chance to avoid going winless on the road when they travel to New York to play the Jets at noon Sunday.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty writing that the Packers are doing the right thing having quarterback Aaron Rodgers play in a meaningless game, for practical reasons that extend beyond his desire to play and demonstrate leadership.
Pete writes:
While this is mainly about leadership and the locker room, let’s face it, Rodgers and his receivers need the work, too.
As the starter, Rodgers will get all the snaps in practice plus two games of live action to work with rookies Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and first-year tight end Robert Tonyan, among others. With the recurring timing and “detail” issues in the passing game this year, they need every snap with Rodgers they can get.
Yeah, the Packers’ new coach probably will run a new offense next season, but that won’t render these snaps worthless. There’s enough that’s universal in route running and non-verbal communication and chemistry to make the work valuable regardless of scheme.
