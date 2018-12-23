QUICK TAKES: Packers prove their mettle in 44-38 overtime victory over Jets

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets: Week 16
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown stiff arms New York Jets' Jamal Adams while running after a catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams fumbles a punt that the Packers recovered during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell tackles New York Jets' Elijah McGuire during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams eludes a tackle by New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Jake Kumerow after his touchdown catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby is congratulated by J.K. Scott for a field goal during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Andre Roberts (19) celebrates with the fans after his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown takes a blow from New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, where an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Jets for the hit during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Elijah McGuire scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers' Josh Jones (27), Josh Jackson (37) and Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Oren Burks (42) and Natrell Jamerson during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams responds to the fans after the Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers signals a touchdown after he reached across the goal line for the score during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers does his wrestling belt celebration after scoring a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his two point conversion after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. l
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, tries to defend during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38.
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell sacks New York Jets' Sam Darnold during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) leaps toward the end zone as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams scored on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, left, and defensive end Leonard Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs while
Elijah McGuire #25 of the New York Jets rushes four yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hears out onto the field with fellow teammates before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers' Antonio Morrison stretches out before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers fans don cheesehead hats before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
6-month-old Clara Points takes in her first Packers game with her father, Brent and mother (CQ) Mackenzie Points. The family traveled from their hometown of Wausau and were watching the team warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets fan Ernest Powell, from Verplanck, New York and Green Bay Packers fan Maurice Graham, from Poughkeepsie, New York don their Jets and Packers gear while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Green Bay Packers fan Joe Buckley, from Limerick, PA, takes a selfie with his family, including his wife, Jen (far right) , their daughters, 10-year-old Erin (52), 14-year-old Lauren (second right), 15-year-old Kelly, and KellyÕs boyfriend 15-year-old Evan Carvo, a New York Jets fan from Greenlane, PA before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford.
    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The bulk of the questions posed to Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin all week were about what he expected from his team against the New York Jets. Mainly, would a locker room with nothing to play for play for something? Philbin said he expected a professional effort and felt the locker room had the leadership to make sure the work week went well. Aaron Rodgers was going to play, as would anyone who was healthy enough to. By Friday, Philbin said the energy in practices was good.

    And the Packers proved Philbin correct with their effort and willingness to fight in a 44-38 overtime victory Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Packers came back from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit and took a 38-35 lead before the Jets used a 51-yard kick return to set up the game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation. The Packers then took the ball first in overtime and, with the help of a 33-yard pass interference penalty by the Jets, went 75 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

    The Jets had leads of 14-0, 21-7 and 35-20 before Rodgers directed three, fourth-quarter scoring drives to take a 38-35 lead with 72 seconds left. They capped it with the 75-yard scoring drive to win the game on a 16-yard pass from Rodgers to Davante Adams.

    Here are five takeaways:

    Special teams breakdown

    When a team has a losing record it usually means the same issues never get corrected and that has been the case for the Packers’ special teams unit. Tony Brown lined up offside on a point after attempt, Jake Kumerow held to negate a strong return by J’Mon Moore and then Andre Roberts had an unobstructed 99-yard kick return for a touchdown – all in the first half. The Packers’ third phase has been inconsistent at best this year, poor at worst. It continued Sunday. Moore then fumbled early in the second half by carrying the ball too loosely in his left arm, giving the ball up at his own 18. Two plays later, the Jets scored to go up 35-20.

    Then, with about four minutes left and the Packers needing a stop to get Rodgers the ball back with a chance to win the game, the Jets converted on a fake punt with a direct snap for four yards. Then with a minute left and after taking a 38-35 lead, the Packers allowed a 51-yard kick return to Roberts to set up the Jets’ final scoring drive that sent the game to overtime.

    Offense puts it together

    Nothing like saving the best for (nearly) the last. The Packers put together their best offensive effort of the season in scoring a season-high 44 points. Running back Jamaal Williams averaged 6.3 yards per rush in regulation. Rodgers was nimble and scrambled for key first downs and threw for over 400 yards. Davante Adams caught double-digit passes. Nine different Packers caught a ball. They were effective on third down. They scored 30 points for just the fourth time all season and their 38 points in regulation were a season high. Mason Crosby was perfect on his kicks.

    Jamaal Williams gets his chance

    Considered the “other” second-year running back this year after Aaron Jones established himself as one of the more dynamic playmakers in the league, Jamaal Williams was more than ready to prove he’s got some explosion as well. He showed a snippet of it on a 20-yard touchdown run against Chicago and then on Sunday in New Jersey he flashed speed-to-power with strong runs of 19, 13 and 15 yards and a 7-yard touchdown run. He once again showed soft hands and strong pass blocking skills. Drafted a round ahead of Jones in 2017, Williams touched the ball 21 times for 156 yards (7.4 yards per touch) and put together a second straight productive week as the Packers’ lead back.

    Kumerow’s feel-good moment

    The 26-year-old University of Wisconsin-Whitewater alumnus was a training camp sensation who spent the first half of the season on injured reserve, and he’s been worked into the Packers' offense the last three weeks. He earned the start Sunday and with 5:14 to go in the first half, he ran a clean route and took advantage of a busted Jets coverage for his first career touchdown, a 49-yard pass from Rodgers. Kumerow entered the NFL in 2015 and had bounced around the Cincinnati, New England and Green Bay practice squads before making the 53-man roster this season.

    Packers starters sidelined

    The talk all week was about whether to play Rodgers on Sunday out of fear of injury, but two other starters were knocked from the game with injuries. Left guard Lane Taylor injured a knee early in the game and did not return. Then, corner Jaire Alexander was tasked with trailing the Jets’ No. 1 wide receiver Robby Anderson to start the game and something didn’t look quite right, as Anderson got the best of the Packers’ rookie corner early. And then two plays into the second quarter – after Anderson caught another pass on him – Alexander took himself out of the game. It was revealed he suffered a groin injury and was out for the game. Alexander missed two games earlier in the year with a groin injury. Late in the game, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was hit in the head by Jets safety Darryl Roberts, sending him to the locker room. Reserve defensive lineman Fadol Brown (toe) was also lost for the game.

