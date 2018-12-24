CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein unpack the positives and negatives from the Packers' win over the New York Jets. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. (Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Here's a position-by-position analysis of how the Green Bay Packers graded out during their 44-38 overtime win Sunday at the New York Jets.

Quarterbacks: How do you not give Aaron Rodgers (103.8 rating) an A? He brought the Packers back from down 15 in the fourth quarter. He made plays with his legs (five rushes for 32 yards) and arm. This was the quarterback the Packers were expecting to see all season. Grade: A

Running backs: Jamaal Williams (156 yards in total offense) had a good game running and receiving, though he did whiff on a blitz pickup in the fourth quarter that allowed a sack. Grade: B+

Offensive line: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, right guard Lucas Patrick and center Corey Linsley were very good in the run game. Rodgers was sacked four times but also had all day to throw on some other plays. Grade: B+

Wide receivers: Davante Adams was the main target early and caught 11 passes, though mostly on screens and hitches (6.5-yard average). As the Jets began keying more on him, Equanimeous St. Brown (five catches for 94 yards) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (five for 75) came through. Valdes-Scantling did have a drop. Grade: B+

Tight ends: Robert Tonyan had a big fourth-down catch, and Jimmy Graham picked up 16 yards on a hot read. But that was about it. Grade: C+

Defensive line: The inside rotation of Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster and Montravius Adams played a key role in holding running back Elijah McGuire to only 2.5 yards a carry. They didn’t provide much inside rush, though. Grade: B

Inside linebackers: Blake Martinez had one impact play (a sack), and he’s a tough guy who plays every snap. Grade: C+

Outside linebackers: Kyler Fackrell had a sack on a stunt and continues to hold the edge against the run much better than he did in his first two seasons. Reggie Gilbert is a preseason star who hasn’t offered much rush facing starters. Grade: B-

Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander injured his groin on the Packers’ first defensive series and got worked over by the Jets’ best receiver, Robby Anderson, until Alexander finally left the game early in the second quarter. Tony Brown gave up a 33-yard touchdown pass to Anderson when he blew coverage. Grade: C

Safeties: Josh Jones (12 tackles) was strong against the run. Tramon Williams doesn’t get beat over the top, and the secondary looks more organized with him back there than it did earlier in the year. Grade: C+

Special teams: Coaching special teams is tough with the constantly changing personnel, especially late in the season for a team that’s banged up as much as the Packers. But Ron Zook’s crew giving up four big plays and making none was too much. Andre Roberts ran straight down the right hash basically untouched for a 99-yard touchdown in the first half and ripped off a 51-yarder in the final two minutes of the game after the Packers had taken a three-point lead. J’Mon Moore fumbled a kickoff return, and the punt coverage unit allowed a fourth-down conversion on a four-yard run when the chances for a fake were high. Grade: F