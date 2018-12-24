CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein unpack the positives and negatives from the Packers' win over the New York Jets. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. (Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Packers finally got a road victory, rallying to beat the New York Jets 44-38 in overtime Sunday. They will conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty asking where this Packers offense has been all season.

Pete writes:

But this was exactly why the Packers were right to play Rodgers even though they’re out of the playoff hunt. They won’t carry any momentum over to next season, but even if there’s a lot of turnover on the roster, plenty of players will be back on this team next season, and they’ll have seen their quarterback not only strap it up in a game that didn’t mean anything in the standings, but also watched him play well with the game on the line. They hadn’t seen much of that this year, and that image can carry over to next season. Same for Rodgers, who also scrambled for four times for 31 yards and scored a touchdown on a dicey one-yard sneak. “What kind of leader would I be if, ‘Well, I could probably play but maybe I’ll shut it down until next year,’” Rodgers said. “That’s the type of competitor that I am. I like to put my body on the line for my teammates and let them know that I want to be out there, that it matters, that their presence on the field matters, as well. Hopefully, they saw that this week, they saw that today, they saw us battle. Maybe that sticks with them and means something down the line when we need it.”

Tom Silverstein writes that the next Packers head coach must put more emphasis on special teams:

Aaron Rodgers finally looked like the dominant quarterback that Packers fans have come to expect:

Rodgers talks about being there for his teammates:

Jamaal Williams showed that Aaron Jones isn't the Packers' only talented young running back:

An overtime coin flip finally goes the Packers' way:

Getting a win on the road meant something to Packers receiver Davante Adams ...

... and Adams is looking forward to setting some team records in front of the home fans:

Three rookie receivers stepped up for the Packers:

Packers rookie receiver Jake Kumerow talks about his first NFL touchdown:

“It felt like I was kinda open and I turned my head around and the ball was on its way.” - #Packers receiver Jake Kumerow keeps it simple about his first NFL touchdown.



Actually surprised it took him this long to do it in a regular season game.#TouchdownJesuspic.twitter.com/BhP1IUzIsL — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 23, 2018

Check out all the best action and color from the Packers' OT in our photo gallery:

The Packers withstood a monster game from Jets rookie Sam Darnold:

Sounds like Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could be ripe for Packers' overtures:

A year after the "demise" of the Patriots dynasty, there is a growing sense that an exodus of coaching and front office talent could be coming next month: https://t.co/i6bMmPmlA2 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 23, 2018

One fewer team looking for a coach:

Jags reportedly expected to keep Marrone https://t.co/3ixF6co7BO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 23, 2018

And finally, with the Steelers in danger of missing the playoffs, our pal Aaron Nagler has an interesting coach-search scenario: