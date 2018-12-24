Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein unpack the positives and negatives from the Packers' win over the New York Jets. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers finally got a road victory, rallying to beat the New York Jets 44-38 in overtime Sunday. They will conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Note: The Buzz is taking Christmas Day off but will return Wednesday morning. Happy Holidays to all!
We'll start with Pete Dougherty asking where this Packers offense has been all season.
Pete writes:
But this was exactly why the Packers were right to play Rodgers even though they’re out of the playoff hunt. They won’t carry any momentum over to next season, but even if there’s a lot of turnover on the roster, plenty of players will be back on this team next season, and they’ll have seen their quarterback not only strap it up in a game that didn’t mean anything in the standings, but also watched him play well with the game on the line. They hadn’t seen much of that this year, and that image can carry over to next season. Same for Rodgers, who also scrambled for four times for 31 yards and scored a touchdown on a dicey one-yard sneak.
“What kind of leader would I be if, ‘Well, I could probably play but maybe I’ll shut it down until next year,’” Rodgers said. “That’s the type of competitor that I am. I like to put my body on the line for my teammates and let them know that I want to be out there, that it matters, that their presence on the field matters, as well. Hopefully, they saw that this week, they saw that today, they saw us battle. Maybe that sticks with them and means something down the line when we need it.”
