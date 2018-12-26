Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers finally got a road victory, rallying to beat the New York Jets 44-38 in overtime Sunday. They will conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing in their analysis of the Packers-Jets game that safety Josh Jones flashes potential when playing up close to the line of scrimmage.

Eric and Pete write:

The best way to summarize former second-round pick Josh Jones at the end of his second NFL season is that the closer he plays to the line of scrimmage, the better he plays. If the Packers are going to get much out of him going forward, they’ll have to find a way to get him near the line as much as possible. Against the Jets, Jones again showed he can be a decent blitzer and is a good physical tackler in the run game — he led the Packers with 12 tackles, including six solo. One play that was emblematic of his run defense came on the first snap of the fourth quarter, when he crept up from deep safety before the snap, saw a run to his right and pushed running back Trenton Cannon out of bounds for only a two-yard gain. He had a similar play in third quarter when Kyler Fackrell held the edge and turned Cannon up field, and Jones filled hard and made the tackle for another two-yard gain.

You can read the entire column here:

Fifteen games into their rookie seasons, St. Brown and Valdes-Scantling look like bona fide NFL receivers. https://t.co/7sDf13w0cX — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 25, 2018

Eric and Pete also hand out their position grades for the Packers' win over the Jets:

How can you not give Aaron Rodgers an A for Sunday's performance? Conversely, how can special teams get anything other than an F? https://t.co/g3LCytHCBC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 25, 2018

Davante Adams is within reach of a number of Packers receiving records:

Davante Adams is within 2 catches of Sterling Sharpe's record and 133 yards from eclipsing Jordy Nelson's 2014 season. https://t.co/7eG5GBzWv0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 24, 2018

The Packers will finish ahead of the Lions for third place in the NFC North but need to win (or tie) Sunday to finish with more victories:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Green Bay Packers’ next opponent: Detroit Lions looking for season sweep https://t.co/IxH5tYSFLH#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 25, 2018

Kenny Clark, as expected, is headed to injured reserve to clear a roster spot for offensive lineman Alex Light, who is returning from a one-game suspension:

Packers place Kenny Clark on injured reseve https://t.co/cb81csuPvU — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 25, 2018

The Packers actually went down in the Power Rankings despite finally getting their first road victory:

Power Rankings: Ravens and Seahawks surge, Steelers and Texans drop https://t.co/0bXd5HXFrdpic.twitter.com/VUESCg33mw — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 25, 2018

Acme Packing Co. looks at the Packers' wide edge in snap counts against the Jets:

Packers Week 16 Snap Counts: Green Bay out-snapped Jets 91-60 in OT victory https://t.co/2Qu7NutGXt — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) December 25, 2018

Pete King writes as part of this column that he hears former Packers coach Mike McCarthy "likes Arizona and would be interested in exploring the job," should the struggling Cardinals fire Steve Wilks:

Meanwhile, in his column for The MMQB, Albert Breer says the job that McCarthy has been linked to most is the Buccaneers position should Dirk Koetter be fired. Breer also is hearing Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald being linked to the Packers' opening:

Pat Fitzgerald to the Packers? Vance Joseph to the Bengals? @AlbertBreer with the latest coaching carousel buzz, plus the NFL season comes down to the wire, in Monday Morning Quarterback:https://t.co/bSZ2QEqBpepic.twitter.com/727wMLB3Rt — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 24, 2018

Will the Vikings give the NFC North two playoff teams? Here's a look at all the postseason scenarios:

Merry Christmas!

Week 17 @NFL Playoff scenarios to put under the tree. pic.twitter.com/IsRSbLSseG — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 25, 2018

