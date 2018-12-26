Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers finally got a road victory, rallying to beat the New York Jets 44-38 in overtime Sunday. They will conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.
We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing in their analysis of the Packers-Jets game that safety Josh Jones flashes potential when playing up close to the line of scrimmage.
Eric and Pete write:
The best way to summarize former second-round pick Josh Jones at the end of his second NFL season is that the closer he plays to the line of scrimmage, the better he plays. If the Packers are going to get much out of him going forward, they’ll have to find a way to get him near the line as much as possible.
Against the Jets, Jones again showed he can be a decent blitzer and is a good physical tackler in the run game — he led the Packers with 12 tackles, including six solo. One play that was emblematic of his run defense came on the first snap of the fourth quarter, when he crept up from deep safety before the snap, saw a run to his right and pushed running back Trenton Cannon out of bounds for only a two-yard gain. He had a similar play in third quarter when Kyler Fackrell held the edge and turned Cannon up field, and Jones filled hard and made the tackle for another two-yard gain.
