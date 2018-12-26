Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets: Week 16
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown stiff arms New York Jets' Jamal Adams while running after a catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams fumbles a punt that the Packers recovered during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell tackles New York Jets' Elijah McGuire during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams eludes a tackle by New York Jets' Jordan Jenkins during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates with Jake Kumerow after his touchdown catch during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) makes a sidelines catch tacked by Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby is congratulated by J.K. Scott for a field goal during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) blocks New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
New York Jets' Andre Roberts (19) celebrates with the fans after his 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown takes a blow from New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, where an unnecessary roughness penalty was called on the Jets for the hit during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
New York Jets' Elijah McGuire scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers' Josh Jones (27), Josh Jackson (37) and Blake Martinez (50) during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
New York Jets' Robby Anderson (11) is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Oren Burks (42) and Natrell Jamerson during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams responds to the fans after the Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers signals a touchdown after he reached across the goal line for the score during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reaches for a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates a 2-point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers does his wrestling belt celebration after scoring a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scores a two point conversion during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts to his two point conversion after scoring a rushing touchdown during the 2nd half of Packers 44-38 overtime win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. l Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches the game winning catch past New York Jets' Morris Claiborne during overtime of the of the Green Bay Packers 44-38 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a touchdown catch as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, tries to defend during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Packers won 44-38. Seth Wenig, AP
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Jake Kumerow scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates a touchdown during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell sacks New York Jets' Sam Darnold during first half of the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) leaps toward the end zone as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Williams scored on the play. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun, AP
Jamaal Williams of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson, left, and defensive end Leonard Williams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. Bill Kostroun, AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow runs while scoring on a touchdown pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not pictured, as New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) chases him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun) Bill Kostroun, AP
Elijah McGuire #25 of the New York Jets rushes four yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) Steven Ryan, Getty Images
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers hears out onto the field with fellow teammates before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warmth up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Antonio Morrison stretches out before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers fans don cheesehead hats before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
6-month-old Clara Points takes in her first Packers game with her father, Brent and mother (CQ) Mackenzie Points. The family traveled from their hometown of Wausau and were watching the team warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A member of the New York Jets grounds crew blows off the artificial turf before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
New York Jets fan Ernest Powell, from Verplanck, New York and Green Bay Packers fan Maurice Graham, from Poughkeepsie, New York don their Jets and Packers gear while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers fan Joe Buckley, from Limerick, PA, takes a selfie with his family, including his wife, Jen (far right) , their daughters, 10-year-old Erin (52), 14-year-old Lauren (second right), 15-year-old Kelly, and KellyÕs boyfriend 15-year-old Evan Carvo, a New York Jets fan from Greenlane, PA before the Green Bay Packers game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    The Packers finally got a road victory, rallying to beat the New York Jets 44-38 in overtime Sunday. They will conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

    We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing in their analysis of the Packers-Jets game that safety Josh Jones flashes potential when playing up close to the line of scrimmage.

    Eric and Pete write:

    The best way to summarize former second-round pick Josh Jones at the end of his second NFL season is that the closer he plays to the line of scrimmage, the better he plays. If the Packers are going to get much out of him going forward, they’ll have to find a way to get him near the line as much as possible.

    Against the Jets, Jones again showed he can be a decent blitzer and is a good physical tackler in the run game — he led the Packers with 12 tackles, including six solo. One play that was emblematic of his run defense came on the first snap of the fourth quarter, when he crept up from deep safety before the snap, saw a run to his right and pushed running back Trenton Cannon out of bounds for only a two-yard gain. He had a similar play in third quarter when Kyler Fackrell held the edge and turned Cannon up field, and Jones filled hard and made the tackle for another two-yard gain.

    You can read the entire column here:

    Eric and Pete also hand out their position grades for the Packers' win over the Jets:

    Davante Adams is within reach of a number of Packers receiving records:

    The Packers will finish ahead of the Lions for third place in the NFC North but need to win (or tie) Sunday to finish with more victories:

    Kenny Clark, as expected, is headed to injured reserve to clear a roster spot for offensive lineman Alex Light, who is returning from a one-game suspension:

    The Packers actually went down in the Power Rankings despite finally getting their first road victory:

     

    Acme Packing Co. looks at the Packers' wide edge in snap counts against the Jets:

    Pete King writes as part of this column that he hears former Packers coach Mike McCarthy "likes Arizona and would be interested in exploring the job," should the struggling Cardinals fire Steve Wilks:

    Meanwhile, in his column for The MMQB, Albert Breer says the job that McCarthy has been linked to most is the Buccaneers position should Dirk Koetter be fired. Breer also is hearing Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald being linked to the Packers' opening:

    Will the Vikings give the NFC North two playoff teams? Here's a look at all the postseason scenarios:

    And finally ... Aaron Rodgers referred to it recently as "a number that's easy to remember":

     

