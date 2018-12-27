Ryan Wood and Tom Silverstein discuss the Packers' motivation for Sunday's season finale against the Lions. Packers News
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers will conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.
We'll start with Tom Silverstein's story on Chuck Pagano and Jim Caldwell, two confirmed candidates who have interviewed for the Packers' head-coaching vacancy.
Tom writes:
Pagano, who coached the Colts from 2012-17, has connections to several coaches on the Packers' staff. He hired interim coach Joe Philbin as assistant head coach and offensive line coach in 2016 and passing game coordinator Jim Hostler in 2015. He also worked with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for one year in Baltimore.
Caldwell, a Beloit native, has had two head coaching stints. He coached the Detroit Lions from 2014-17 and the Colts from 2009-11.
You can read the whole story here:
Packers receiver Davante Adams leaves no question that he'd like to see Joe Philbin keep the coaching job:
Philbin says he has told Packers players to savor what could be final game with many of their teammates:
Aaron Rodgers agrees that there's an obligation to perform even when there's nothing major at stake:
At some point after this season ends, Robert Tonyan could be the only tight end left on the Packers' roster:
Kicking in Lambeau Field in cold and windy weather takes special skills, write Ryan Wood:
What to watch for from the Lions in the season finale:
The Packers reportedly were trying to acquire help at safety:
Potential Packers coaching candidate Josh McDaniels is feeling some heat and taking responsibility for the Patriots' passing-game issues:
The Packers have specific procedures they must follow during coaching search:
Pagano talked about his job-hunting philosophy with Ian Rapoport:
Jason Wilde writes about wide receiver J'Mon Moore's difficult rookie season in the Wisconsin State Journal:
ESPN's "First Take" comes down on Rodgers:
Packers running back Aaron Jones ranks an impressive 10th on this list:
Corey Linsley ranks as a top-5 center in 2018, according to Pro Football Focus:
And finally .... good news for a good cause:
