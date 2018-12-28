Share This Story!
Packers Podcast: A glance at how the coaching search might play out
The Packers interviewed two candidates, but the heavy work begins Monday when current NFL assistants are in play. Here's what to look for in the coming days.
Packers Podcast: A glance at how the coaching search might play out
It's the final week of the regular season and the Packers will soon be neck deep in a coaching search. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski assess the two candidates who have already been interviewed and identify some others who will be in play come Monday.
