Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talks with Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano during practice at the NFL team's football training camp Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Photo: Darron Cummings, AP)

It's the final week of the regular season and the Packers will soon be neck deep in a coaching search. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski assess the two candidates who have already been interviewed and identify some others who will be in play come Monday.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.