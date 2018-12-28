Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss defensive coordinator Mike Pettine's interest level in becoming the Packers' head coach. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers will wrap up their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on how college head coaches with no pro experience rarely succeed in the NFL. Even Alabama's Nick Saban, who had experience as an assistant coach with the Houston Oilers and Cleveland Browns, bombed as an NFL head coach.
Pete writes:
In college, you can win by simply recruiting the best players. The NFL is set up to disperse talent more evenly. Saban doesn’t count on this list because he’d been an NFL assistant in the ‘90s, but his 15-17 record with the Miami Dolphins is telling.
He’s possibly the greatest coach in college football history, but with Alabama he can win national championships with middling quarterback play because he has accrued so much talent everywhere else on the field. But at Miami his quarterbacks were Gus Frerotte, Joey Harrington and a broken-down Daunte Culpepper. Saban bolted for Alabama after two seasons of that.
Mike Pettine's preference seems to be to remain a defensive coordinator:
Randall Cobb says he had no memory of three plays after suffering a concussion during the Packers' loss to the Bears:
Cobb talks about how he felt after he took a brutal hit from Bears safety Eddie Jackson:
Packers linebacker Clay Matthews talks about his uncertain future in Green Bay:
Good stuff from Bill Huber of Packer Report from his sit-down with interim coach Joe Philbin:
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the Packers will be interviewing "a ton of guys" for their opening:
Sounds like Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has no immediate NFL aspirations:
Sorting out the latest coaching rumors around the NFL:
Mixed reactions to Jim Caldwell's candidacy for the Packers' coaching job:
Give Philbin the job? History shows interim coaches rarely get promoted:
Lombardi Time? Lions coach Matt Patricia routinely late to team meetings:
