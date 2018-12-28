LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SUNDAY

LIONS AT PACKERS
Packers by 9.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Lions.

DOLPHINS AT BILLS
Bills by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

JAGUARS AT TEXANS
Texans by 10.
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Jaguars.

JETS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 14.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Jets.

PANTHERS AT SAINTS
Saints by 9.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

COWBOYS AT GIANTS
Giants by 7.
Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

FALCONS AT BUCCANEERS
Falcons by 1.
Straight up – Falcons. Against the spread – Falcons.

EAGLES AT WASHINGTON
Eagles by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Eagles Against the spread – Eagles.

BROWNS AT RAVENS
Ravens by 6 1/2.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Browns..

CHARGERS AT BRONCOS
Chargers by 4.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

CARDINALS AT SEAHAWKS
Seahawks by 13.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

49ERS AT RAMS
Rams by 10.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

BENGALS AT STEELERS
Steelers by 16 1/2.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Steelers.

RAIDERS AT CHIEFS
Chiefs by 14.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

BEARS AT VIKINGS
Vikings by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Vikings. Against the spread – Vikings.

COLTS AT TITANS
Titans by 1.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (151-88). Against the spread – 7-9 (120-114-5).

