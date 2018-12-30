Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

GREEN BAY - Just before the Green Bay Packers took the field for their first possession of the second quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

Backup DeShone Kizer replaced Rodgers to start the second quarter with the Packers trailing the Detroit Lions 14-0.

Rodgers didn't return the rest of the first half, and with the Packers down 21-0 at the break, his season appeared to be over. He didn't come onto the field for the third quarter.

At the 13-minute, 23-second mark of the fourth quarter the Packers said Rodgers did indeed suffer a concussion.

Rodgers finished Sunday passing 3-for-5 with 26 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and a 73.8 rating. His season ended just shy of 4,500 yards (4,442) with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rodgers was hit in the head and had his helmet taken off on the second Packers' play of the game by Lions linebacker Jarad Davis at the 13:28 mark. He remained in the game, completing three of five passes for 26 yards.

In 2016, Rodgers said he had suffered two concussions in his career: in Washington (Oct. 10) and in Detroit (Dec. 12) in the 2010 season.

Continue to check back with PackersNews.com as this story develops throughout the day.