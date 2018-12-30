Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Week 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) blocks against the Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) blocks against the Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0 Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0 Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) looks for an open receiver against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) looks for an open receiver against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) barely hangs on to a pass reception against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) barely hangs on to a pass reception against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) looks to tackle running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) looks to tackle running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) misses the tackle on wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) misses the tackle on wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) tries to escape the rush of defensive end Eric Lee (55) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) tries to escape the rush of defensive end Eric Lee (55) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (left) helps Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) remove his jerseys so they can trade after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (left) helps Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) remove his jerseys so they can trade after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to grab a redemption while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to grab a redemption while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling battles for na second half pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling battles for na second half pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) retrieves his helmet after being sacked in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) retrieves his helmet after being sacked in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) is unable to make s acsatch while be3ing covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) is unable to make s acsatch while be3ing covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) tackles Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) tackles Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes. Catch for a first before being tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes. Catch for a first before being tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws an interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws an interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
A Packers fan reacts after a turnover on downs against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Packers fan reacts after a turnover on downs against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder aganst Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder aganst Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner rushes against the Green Bay Packers during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner rushes against the Green Bay Packers during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled short of a first down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled short of a first down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) kneels on the field after dropping the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) kneels on the field after dropping the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) walks away after Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) caught touchdown pass beyond Jackson's coverage in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) walks away after Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) caught touchdown pass beyond Jackson's coverage in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions players celebrate after an interception by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions players celebrate after an interception by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops the ball on 4th down in the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops the ball on 4th down in the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) can't hold on to a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) can't hold on to a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin meets with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia following Green Bay's 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin meets with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia following Green Bay's 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin with DeShone Kizer during the Packers' 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin with DeShone Kizer during the Packers' 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer throws a fourth quarter interception against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer throws a fourth quarter interception against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leaves the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leaves the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is brought down by Packers defenders during the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is brought down by Packers defenders during the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) gets scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) gets scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) pulls down a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) pulls down a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) stiff arms Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) stiff arms Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) can't stop running back Zach Zenner (34) from breaking through the line for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) can't stop running back Zach Zenner (34) from breaking through the line for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown and Blake Martinez make a stop of Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner on the goal line in the first half of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown and Blake Martinez make a stop of Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner on the goal line in the first half of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is honored at midfield before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. Second from left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is honored at midfield before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. Second from left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is escorted to midfield to be honored before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. On the left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is escorted to midfield to be honored before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. On the left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field at the start of the game Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was inactive. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field at the start of the game Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was inactive. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the offense against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the offense against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks away for a touchdown run against defensive back Tony Brown (28) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) late in the second quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks away for a touchdown run against defensive back Tony Brown (28) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) late in the second quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) hits Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) for a loss Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) hits Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) for a loss Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs away from pressure by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs away from pressure by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gets tripped up after a catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gets tripped up after a catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) stretches for extra yards in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) stretches for extra yards in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson during the first quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson during the first quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, top, and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, top, and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. William Glasheen, Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
A young fans holds a football and two heat packs as he waits for the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A young fans holds a football and two heat packs as he waits for the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Fan Lucas Sabin is bundled up against the cold with dad Scott Sabin before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fan Lucas Sabin is bundled up against the cold with dad Scott Sabin before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Early arriving fans in their best camo claim their seats before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Early arriving fans in their best camo claim their seats before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Former Packer Ricky Jean Francois greets a Packers staff member before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Former Packer Ricky Jean Francois greets a Packers staff member before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Fans play catch with Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans play catch with Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) blows on his hands to keep warm in the 14 degree wind chill before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) blows on his hands to keep warm in the 14 degree wind chill before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before kickoff against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before kickoff against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A Packers fan clears some snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan clears some snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Strong winds gust through the parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Strong winds gust through the parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Sue Gutzman, left, and Debbie Gore tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Sue Gutzman, left, and Debbie Gore tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Brothers Brian, left, and Jon Eisele tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Brothers Brian, left, and Jon Eisele tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY - Just before the Green Bay Packers took the field for their first possession of the second quarter Sunday at Lambeau Field, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers walked to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion.

    Backup DeShone Kizer replaced Rodgers to start the second quarter with the Packers trailing the Detroit Lions 14-0.

    Rodgers didn't return the rest of the first half, and with the Packers down 21-0 at the break, his season appeared to be over. He didn't come onto the field for the third quarter.

    At the 13-minute, 23-second mark of the fourth quarter the Packers said Rodgers did indeed suffer a concussion. 

    Rodgers finished Sunday passing 3-for-5 with 26 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and a 73.8 rating. His season ended just shy of 4,500 yards (4,442) with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions.

    Rodgers was hit in the head and had his helmet taken off on the second Packers' play of the game by Lions linebacker Jarad Davis at the 13:28 mark. He remained in the game, completing three of five passes for 26 yards. 

    In 2016, Rodgers said he had suffered two concussions in his career: in Washington (Oct. 10) and in Detroit (Dec. 12) in the 2010 season.

    Continue to check back with PackersNews.com as this story develops throughout the day.

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE