CLOSE Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin discusses how the Packers' loss to the Lions impacted his shot at the head coaching vacancy. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

The Green Bay Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin meets with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia following Green Bay's 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. (Photo: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

GREEN BAY – Losing to the Detroit Lions 31-0 Sunday has some redeeming value for the Green Bay Packers.

They could pick as high as 10th in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Packers (6-9-1) need some help from the Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) and Denver Broncos (6-9) to make it to the No. 10 spot.

If the Bengals beat the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Broncos beat the San Diego Chargers in two late Sunday games, the Packers would pick 10th. It would mark the first time they had a top-10 pick since the 2009 season.

That year, the Packers picked nose tackle B.J. Raji with the No. 9 pick and traded into the first round for the 26th pick to take linebacker Clay Matthews. A year later they won Super Bowl.

The Packers also have New Orleans’ first-round pick. The Saints’ position will be late in the round because they will at least be tied for the best record in the NFL and would pick 32nd if they win the Super Bowl.

If only one of the two teams — Bengals or Broncos — wins, the Packers would pick 11th. If both teams lose, the Packers would pick 12th.

Over the last nine seasons, the Packers’ assigned draft pick at the end of their season was (in order starting with last season) 14th, 29th, 27th, 30th, 21st, 26th, 28th, 32nd and 23rd.

Despite the victory over the Packers, the Lions (6-10) will be drafting ahead of them. They have the same amount of victories as Green Bay, but one more loss.

Picking ahead of the Packers would be Arizona (3-12), San Francisco (4-11), Oakland (4-11), New York Jets (4-12), Jacksonville (5-11), New York Giants (5-11), Tampa Bay (5-11), Buffalo (6-10) and Detroit.

Schedule nearly set

All but one of the Packers’ 2019 opponents have been determined.

The Packers’ interconference pairing is with the AFC West and they will play all four teams from that division. Their intraconference pairing is with the NFC East and they will play all four teams from that division.

Since they finished third in the NFC North, they will play the third-place finishers in the other two NFC divisions. Carolina finished third in the NFC South, but the NFC West was still undecided.

The Packers will play either Arizona or San Francisco, depending on their outcomes in the late games.

If the Cardinals lose to Seattle, they are locked into fourth place and the Packers would play the 49ers. If the Cardinals win and the 49ers lose, the 49ers would lose a tiebreaker for third place and the Packers would play the Cardinals.

If both teams win or both teams lose, the Packers would play San Francisco.