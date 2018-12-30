CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner share their predictions for the Packers' final game of the season against the Detroit Lions. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald watches his team against Illinois this season. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, AP)

Welcome to your game-day Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers will ramp up their coaching search after they conclude their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at noon today at Lambeau Field.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column on the Packers' interest in Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, and how there would be both pros and cons for President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst in hiring him.

Tom writes:

A crucial question the pair would need to answer is what kind of staff Fitzgerald could put together. His staff at Northwestern would be overmatched and he would have to compete with other new head coaches who have far more NFL contacts for the top available assistants. “That is a good point,” the scout said. “But I think he has such a good reputation that a lot of guys would want to work for him.” When considering a college coach, you must be sure he can adapt to the pro game quickly, otherwise you’re treading water for the first couple of years of his tenure. Former Packers general manager Ron Wolf viewed then-Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez as a legitimate candidate when he conducted a coaching search after the 1999 season. He interviewed Alvarez and liked him, but he said in an interview recently his fear was that the transition period for him would be three to five years.

Pete Dougherty pinpoints the day when all hope was lost for the 2018 Packers:

Silverstein tells you what to watch for in Sunday's game and our reporters make their predictions:

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler joins Silverstein for their weekly "5 questions" segment:

And they also break down plays from the Jets game in "X's and O's":

J'Mon Moore's rookie season hasn't been what the fourth-round pick expected:

Running back Jamaal Williams is hoping to be busy again Sunday:

Joe Philbin, who likely will be leading the Packers for the final time Sunday, took a few minutes to reflect on the experience:

Jason Wilde took an in-depth piece look at Philbin for the Madison State Journal:

Talking Davante Adams' outlook for Sunday and Randall Cobb's future with the Packers:

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes that Cobb and Clay Matthews and may not be finished in Green Bay:

NFL justice: Big fine for Jets safety Darryl Roberts' big hit on Equanimeous St. Brown:

Patricia Time? It's the opposite of Lombardi Time:

"Black Monday" has spilled over into Sunday Night regarding the axing of NFL head coaches, and that's when the Packers will learn which teams they'll be competing against for candidates:

How strongly should the Packers consider Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio?

The NFL could be facing a problem regarding minority coaches:

ESPN ranks the top NFL head-coaching candidates:

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark wants the next coach to be "a motivator":

A well-deserved good-guy honor for Clark:

The MMQB warns against knee-jerk reactions to coaching hires:

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is fielding questions about his interest in an NFL return:

And there are procedures that must be followed:

The Packers are a unanimous pick to beat the Lions per Pro Football Focus' panel, if anyone cares:

Jordy Nelson will play another season with the Raiders:

Tom is an impressive 120-114-5 picking against the spread this season:

And finally .... you can vote for your favorite Packers head-coaching candidate here: