Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - In a stunner, Davante Adams will not take his shot at a pair of receiving records in the Green Bay Packers' 2018 finale.

Adams, listed as questionable with a knee injury this past week, is inactive Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Adams did not practice this week after injuring his knee last Sunday against the New York Jets, a game in which he not only continued playing but caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

Adams was approaching a pair of single-season franchise receiving records. With 111 catches, he was practically a lock to break Sterling Sharpe’s record of 112 set in 1993. His 1,386 yards this season were 134 shy of breaking Jordy Nelson’s record of 1,519 set in 2014. Adams had reached 130 yards in a game four times this season, so that record, too, was certainly reachable.

With both records, Adams would have laid claim to the greatest statistical season for a receiver in the Packers’ 100-season history. He had a chance to become the first receiver in franchise history to reach 100 catches, 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in a season. His 2018 season is still up there.

Adams finishes with 111 catches (second in franchise history), 1,386 yards (sixth) and tied for seventh with 13 touchdowns.

Joining Adams on the inactive list are third-string quarterback Tim Boyle, rookie receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (concussion), offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, and rookie outside linebacker Kendall Donnerson.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is active, along with left tackle David Bakhtiari and right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Bakhtiari is playing despite a right hip flexor, an injury he played through without missing a snap last week in New York. Bulaga is playing his second straight game after returning from a knee injury.