Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Week 17
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) blocks against the Detroit Lions center Graham Glasgow (60) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers defensive back Raven Greene (36) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0 Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) looks for an open receiver against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) barely hangs on to a pass reception against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the passer against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) looks to tackle running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) misses the tackle on wide receiver Brandon Powell (10) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) tries to escape the rush of defensive end Eric Lee (55) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown past the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (left) helps Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) remove his jerseys so they can trade after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) snares a 27-yard reception while benign covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to grab a redemption while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
The Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling battles for na second half pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) retrieves his helmet after being sacked in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) scores a touchdown reception on a fake field goal while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) is unable to make s acsatch while be3ing covered by Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) tackles Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) for a loss during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) makes. Catch for a first before being tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) is unable reel in a catch while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) throws an interception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A Packers fan reacts after a turnover on downs against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions defensive end Kerry Hyder aganst Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner rushes against the Green Bay Packers during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) is tackled short of a first down by Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is sacked in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) scrambles for a first down against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) kneels on the field after dropping the ball in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) defends a pass against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) walks away after Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) caught touchdown pass beyond Jackson's coverage in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions players celebrate after an interception by Detroit Lions strong safety Quandre Diggs (28) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops the ball on 4th down in the fourth quarter against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) can't hold on to a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Green Bay Packers' interim head coach Joe Philbin meets with Detroit head coach Matt Patricia following Green Bay's 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin with DeShone Kizer during the Packers' 31 to 0 loss to the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer throws a fourth quarter interception against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Detroit defeated Green Bay 31 to 0. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) leaves the field after a loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) is brought down by Packers defenders during the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks through a hole in the Green Bay Packers defense during the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) drops a pass against Detroit Lions defensive back Tavon Wilson (32) in the third quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) gets scrambles away from Detroit Lions defensive end Eric Lee (55) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) runs against Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and defensive end Dean Lowry (94) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) pulls down a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces after being sacked during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Detroit Lions wide receiver Andy Jones (17) makes a catch in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) stiff arms Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field with trainers during the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) can't stop running back Zach Zenner (34) from breaking through the line for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis chases Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown and Blake Martinez make a stop of Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner on the goal line in the first half of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is honored at midfield before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. Second from left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Eugene Nordby (center), who served as a military surgeon during World War II, is escorted to midfield to be honored before the Green Bay Packers game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Nordby is the same age as the Packers - 100 years. Nordby graduated from Luther College in 1939 and earned his medical degree at UW-Madison in 1943. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, 1944-46 and then practiced as an orthopedic surgeon until 1981. On the left is Nordby's son, Jon. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) enters the field at the start of the game Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He was inactive. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the offense against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) breaks away for a touchdown run against defensive back Tony Brown (28) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) late in the second quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles away from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) in the first half Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) hits Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) for a loss Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) hands off the ball to running back Jamaal Williams (30) against the Lions Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs away from pressure by Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) gets tripped up after a catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) stretches for extra yards in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) signals a first down in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) throws a touchdown pass in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) for a touchdown in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones catches a touchdown pass in front of the defense of Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson during the first quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, top, and Jarrad Davis sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the firest quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A young fans holds a football and two heat packs as he waits for the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fan Lucas Sabin is bundled up against the cold with dad Scott Sabin before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Early arriving fans in their best camo claim their seats before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Former Packer Ricky Jean Francois greets a Packers staff member before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans play catch with Green Bay Packers quarterback Tim Boyle (8) before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) blows on his hands to keep warm in the 14 degree wind chill before the game against the Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before kickoff against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan clears some snow at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Strong winds gust through the parking lot before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Sue Gutzman, left, and Debbie Gore tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Brothers Brian, left, and Jon Eisele tailgate before the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    GREEN BAY - Mercifully, it is over.

    The Green Bay Packers saw their disappointing 2018 season end on a dreary, gray Sunday at Lambeau Field. The Detroit Lions beat the Packers 31-0, though that will be forgotten soon enough with a search for their next head coach officially in full swing.

    It marked the first time the Packers were been shut out inside Lambeau Field since Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings last season. The last time the Packers lost by 30 points to the Lions inside Lambeau Field was Sept. 20, 1970. The Lions won 40-0 that day.

    Across the division, the Vikings will host the Chicago Bears in what amounts as a win-and-you're-in game for Minnesota. In Green Bay, the stakes were considerably less. Both teams were locked into their respective positions in the NFC North standings. The Packers finish third for the second straight season, the Lions fourth. There were draft-slot implications, but that was pretty much it.

    Here are five takeaways:

    » Aaron Rodgers' season ends early: Early in the second quarter, Aaron Rodgers’ injury-plagued 2018 season ended with another injury. Rodgers walked through the tunnel, back to the locker room, where it was confirmed he suffered a concussion. He finished 3-for-5 for 26 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions and a 73.8 rating. His season ended just shy of 4,500 yards (4,442) with 25 touchdowns and two interceptions.

    » Davante Adams’ season ends even earlier: In what was the biggest surprise Sunday, receiver Davante Adams did not get a chance to take his shot at a couple of single-season team records. Adams entered with 111 catches, one shy of Sterling Sharpe’s record of 112 catches set in 1993. He was only 134 yards shy of Jordy Nelson’s record of 1,519 set in 2014, and considering Adams reached 130 yards in four games this season, that mark was certainly in his sights. Instead, a knee injury that prevented him from practicing last week also kept him inactive Sunday. Adams injured his knee last week at the New York Jets, but he stayed in the game and caught the winning touchdown in overtime. Fittingly, perhaps, it was the final catch of his Pro Bowl season.

    » Big hole in Packers' offense: Speaking of Adams, if ever there is any doubt Adams belonged with the NFL’s elite receivers this season, his absence Sunday served as Exhibit A. Despite their struggles, the Packers mostly moved the football this season (they were ranked ninth in total offense entering Sunday). That changed with Adams on the sideline. The Packers finished with 175 yards in an offensive showing that looked even more anemic. Without Rodgers, backup quarterback DeShone Kizer remained a chuck-it-up-and-pray quarterback, flinging one interception for Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs. Kizer finished 16-of-35 with 132 yards, no touchdowns and the one pick, a passer rating of 44. But this wasn’t just on Kizer. Adams has openly discussed how playing with Rodgers is both a blessing and a curse, that any production he has can easily be attributed to the quarterback. Without Adams, the Packers had just 13 yards in the first quarter with Rodgers on the field. So here’s the best thing the Packers offense has going for itself entering 2019: Adams will be just 26 years old.

    » Tanking season: The Packers would never admit to tanking intentionally, and just last week showed a surprising amount of fight. Yet their season-ending loss came with some April-wrapped benefits. At worst, a Packers loss meant they would pick 14th in this spring’s draft. With Carolina thumping a New Orleans team that did not play Drew Brees today, that slid the Packers up to 13th. Atlanta was attempting to mount a comeback against Tampa Bay, which would slide the Packers up to 12th. If Denver beats the Los Angeles Chargers or Cincinnati beats Pittsburgh — neither outcomes are expected — the Packers would slide as high as the 10th overall pick.

    » Holy Fackrell: In the holiday spirit, here’s a little optimism for Sunday. In the third quarter, Kyler Fackrell sacked Matthew Stafford, giving the third-year Packers outside linebacker 10.5 this season. That’s rather remarkable, considering 1) Fackrell had five sacks combined his first two seasons and 2) he’s hardly a finished product. If Fackrell can build off this season, perhaps he’ll be the consistent, disruptive edge rusher former general manager Ted Thompson thought he was drafting in the 2016 third round. Certainly, it wouldn’t hurt to put more pass rushers around him. Fackrell has shown this season he has the potential to be part of a quality edge-rush rotation. For a defense that sorely lacks edge rushers, that’s no small thing.

