Green Bay Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst, right, speaks as team president Mark Murphy looks on during a press conference at Lambeau field in Green Bay, Wisc., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) ORG XMIT: WIMR103 (Photo: Mike Roemer, Associated Press)

Rumors are already flying around about possible candidates and coaches the Packers intend to interview. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski evaluate the landscape in light of the Packers' dreadful performance Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.