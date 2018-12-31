Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Packers Podcast: Coaching search is off and running
Rumors are already flying around about possible candidates and coaches the Packers intend to interview.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Packers Podcast: Coaching search is off and running Green Bay Packers' general manager Brian Gutekunst, right, speaks as team president Mark Murphy looks on during a press conference at Lambeau field in Green Bay, Wisc., Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) ORG XMIT: WIMR103 (Photo: Mike Roemer, Associated Press)
Rumors are already flying around about possible candidates and coaches the Packers intend to interview. Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski evaluate the landscape in light of the Packers' dreadful performance Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
Download
the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
More Stories
Dec. 30, 2018, 8:13 p.m.
Dec. 30, 2018, 8:09 p.m.
Dec. 30, 2018, 6:36 p.m.
Dec. 30, 2018, 7:20 p.m.
Dec. 30, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
Dec. 30, 2018, 5:49 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.