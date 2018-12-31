Tom Silverstein, Olivia Reiner and Pete Dougherty discuss the Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions and look ahead into their head coaching search, Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers will ramp up their coaching search after they concluded their 2018 season against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's look at how this Packers season is similar to 2005, when Brett Favre's erratic play contributed to a 4-12 final record that helped cost Mike Sherman his job.
Pete writes:
We know how things went after ’05.
Thompson hired McCarthy and jump-started the two-year rebuild with two keys moves: signing Charles Woodson in free agency and picking receiver Greg Jennings a few weeks later in the draft. The coach then set the tone after an early training camp practice in which Favre threw several interceptions when he publicly admonished his quarterback for committing the cardinal sin of throwing down the middle late.
McCarthy’s team finished the ’06 season 8-8 by winning its final four games. Then in ’07 the Packers were back. They had the NFC’s best record (13-3) and advanced to the conference championship game, while a 38-year-old Favre put up the second-best passer rating of his career to that point.
Can the current Packers do the same? Can they rebuild in one year? Or is a dry spell on its way?
You can read the entire column here:
If the Packers wanted to help interim head coach Joe Philbin get the permanent job, they blew it:
Philbin says he just wants the Packers to find the right man for the job:
Could the right man be a New England Patriots assistant?
After a valiant season playing with a bum knee and other ailments, Aaron Rodgers was forced out early Sunday with a concussion:
Whatever buzz there might have been for Sunday's game faded when Davante Adams was declared inactive:
The Packers had a shot at a top-10 draft position but ended up with the No. 12 pick for next April:
DeShone Kizer's performance earned a Thumbs Down from our Packers Insider:
Philbin took the blame for a call that got Rodgers sacked:
Defensive back Tramon Williams hopes Sunday's lopsided loss serves as offseason motivation:
It was a bad day for the Packers, but another good day for our photographers:
The Vikings are out after losing to the Bears, who now get to host the defending champs:
Jets don't wait till Black Monday to make it official:
Could Bowles be a candidate in Green Bay?
Tampa Bay's Dirk Koetter also officially got the boot:
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is either leaning toward taking a year off:
... Or he's in line to be the next coach of the Browns:
Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald among several college coaches being eyed by the NFL:
