Here's a position-by-position analysis of how the Green Bay Packers graded out during their 31-0 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions.

Quarterbacks: The pass protection was bad, but still, Aaron Rodgers (73.8) and DeShone Kizer (44.0) had a combined rating of 47.7, completed fewer than half their pass attempts (19-for-40) and put up no points. Grade: D+

Running backs: Jamaal Williams had more carries (eight) than yards (four), though the Packers’ undermanned, banged-up offensive line was a big problem. Grade: C-

Offensive line: By the second half, Justin McCray was at left tackle and undrafted rookie Alex Light was at right guard because of injuries to others. That’s a big problem. The Lions dominated the line of scrimmage. Grade: D-

Tight ends: Jimmy Graham, Lance Kendricks and Robert Tonyan each had a drop. Grade: D+

Receivers: Without Davante Adams and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Packers’ passing game was barely functional even when Rodgers was in. Grade: D+

Defensive line: Dean Lowry knocked down two passes and was decent in the run game (five tackles). Tyler Lancaster had his moments again stopping the run (four tackles). Fadol Brown, signed off the street in early December, has shown quick hands in his short time with the team and has played better than Montravius Adams. Grade: C-

Inside linebackers: Blake Martinez filled the wrong gap, which allowed Zach Zenner’s easy 13-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Antonio Morrison was physical in run defense. Grade: C-

Outside linebackers: Kyler Fackrell got another sack to put him in double digits (10½) for the season, but for the most part the outside rush was non-existent. Grade: D

Cornerbacks: Bashaud Breeland has some stiffness in his hips that showed on several crossing routes he gave up. He’s probably better suited to play outside corner than the slot position he played most of this game. Tony Brown is a hustler but is susceptible to double moves and needs to calm down a little rather than just fly around. Grade: C-

Safeties: Kentrell Brice was responsible for a five-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Jones when he vacated his zone and also missed a tackle in the flat. Say this for Tramon Williams since his move to safety: He does no harm. Josh Jones was effective in run defense. Grade: C

Special teams: Giving up a touchdown on a fake field goal in the second quarter was a back breaker in a season of back-breaking errors on special teams. Grade: D