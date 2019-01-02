Detroit Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones (13) pulls down a touchdown against Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The Packers have five confirmed interview requests: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, New Orleans Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. They have already interviewed former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano.

We'll start with analysis from Pete Dougherty and Eric Baranczyk about glaring Packers' deficiencies in the 31-0 loss to the Lions, including the safety position.

One thing we learned as the season finished out is that safety Kentrell Brice isn’t a starter. Another is that second-round draft pick Josh Jackson might be better as a safety than cornerback. Early in his career, Brice looked like he was a potential rare find as an undrafted player who turns into a solid NFL starter. But while he brought speed and striking ability to the position, he gives up too many plays in deep coverage to play regularly. Jackson might be their best option for one of the two starting spots. His strength is his skills as a ballhawk. He had problems since training camp using his hands too much in coverage at cornerback because of his lack of pure speed. You have to think the Packers will seriously consider moving him to the back end this offseason as they try to solve their issues at safety.

Mike McCarthy will interview for a pair of attractive positions this week:

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is staying put:

Longtime NFL analyst John Clayton holds the Packers' opening in high regard:

Former Packers guard T.J. Lang is uncertain whether he will play again after a neck injury shortened his 2018 season:

Damarious Randall would've looked pretty good at safety for the Packers:

Packers safety Josh Jones made his final "Clubhouse Live" appearance for the season and said he trusts the team to hire the right coach:

