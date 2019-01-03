Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during their football game Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The Packers have nine confirmed coaching candidates and still need to interview six of them: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, and Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. They have already interviewed interim head coach Joe Philbin and former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano.

We'll start with The MMQB's Conor Orr looking at the former head coaches – including Mike McCarthy – who are most likely to get a second chance.

Orr writes of McCarthy:

It’s wild to think that this is only McCarthy’s second head coaching gig, but when you hold the first one from 2006 to ’18, you tend not to need another crack at it. With plenty of quarterback-needy teams looking for head coaches, his name will come up often. He was already linked to a full personnel control situation in Arizona but reportedly turned it down. That means there’s something he likes better out there.

Tom Silverstein has the latest on what could be an enlightening weekend in the Packers' coaching search:

Jim Owczarski presents capsule profiles of the nine confirmed candidates for the Packers' job:

Pete Dougherty answered readers' questions about the coaching search and much more:

Need a rooting interest in the NFL playoffs? Here are the top Wisconsin connections on every remaining team:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk ranks the attractiveness of the eight NFL head-coaching vacancies:

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports tries to play match-maker:

Acme Packing Co. lists the dos and don'ts of hiring a new Packers coach:

Do: Hire someone who will let Aaron Rodgers be Aaron Rodgers.

Don't: Overpromote an inexperienced assistant trying to find the next Sean McVay



Jenny Vrentas of The MMQB asks why so many general managers are being spared while their coaches get the ax:

Where does Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander rank?

