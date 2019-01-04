Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the fourth quarter of their game in December at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S)

GREEN BAY – After he didn't get selected for the Pro Bowl this season, Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was asked about the possibility of making another All-Pro team.

That wouldn’t be unusual. Not for Bakhtiari, at least. The Packers left tackle had already been a second-team All-Pro twice in his career. He had just one Pro Bowl selection.

In theory, All-Pro lists are harder to crack. Apparently not for Bakhtiari. What if he made a third All-Pro team, yet only had the one Pro Bowl?

“I think that would be hilarious,” Bakhtiari said.

Somewhere, he must be laughing.

Bakhtiari was named first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press for the first time in his career Friday. New Orleans’ Terron Armstead, whom Bakhtiari is an alternate behind for the Pro Bowl, was selected second-team All-Pro alongside Seattle’s Duane Brown. Bakhtiari was the only left tackle on the first team.

In other words, he’s the best offensive tackle in football according to the Associated Press’ 50-member media panel, which voted on the All-Pro teams.

Bakhtiari, a fourth-round pick (No. 109 overall) in 2013, was elected second-team All-Pro the past two seasons. He’s the first left tackle not drafted in the first two rounds to earn a first-team, All-Pro selection since Philadelphia’s Jason Peters in 2013. Before Peters, you’d have to go back all the way to Washington’s Joe Jacoby in 1984.

“I think he has Hall of Fame potential,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said late in the season. “He’s an incredible player. He’s been a rock for us. When he’s over there, you feel really comfortable with him locking down pass rushers throughout the game. He’s played through some injuries, he’s had a fantastic season again, and obviously having him out there has been great.”