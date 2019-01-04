CLOSE Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner take a look at the Packers' interview schedule as they search for their next head coach. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels wears green as part of the Salute to Service military appreciation campaign before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Photo: Charles Krupa, AP)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers have nine confirmed coaching candidates and still need to interview six of them. President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst will meet Friday with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores. On Saturday they will huddle with New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

They also plan to interview Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. They have already met with interim head coach Joe Philbin and former head coaches Jim Caldwell and Chuck Pagano.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on McDaniels being a potential boom-or-bust candidate, largely because of questions over how good of a fit he might be with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Pete writes:

One NFL assistant coach I talked with this week debated with himself for a couple minutes, then predicted a Packers-McDaniels pairing would work out. “Of all those names on the (Packers’) list, that’s a great choice,” he said. “But it’s going to come down to, is he going to interact well with Aaron? I’d think after being with Tom (Brady) — Tom’s not exactly the easiest guy to get along with, very strong willed — I wouldn’t foresee that as being a problem.” An NFL source who worked with McDaniels in Denver was more skeptical, mainly because he thinks the change from a West Coast offensive system to McDaniels’ scheme would be more difficult for Rodgers than might be imagined. He pointed to Brett Favre’s so-so play in his one season with the New York Jets and the decline of Peyton Manning in Denver after the Broncos changed his system with new coach Gary Kubiak in 2015. “I don’t see that working out too well myself,” the source said. “… Josh is not going to change what he does. To his credit he does it very well, but Josh only knows one system. Aaron Rodgers knows one system. And they don’t know the same system. So which one is going to budge?”

You can read the entire column here:

Much of it comes down to how long the Packers are committed to Rodgers, and whether they think McDaniels can help get Rodgers playing like an MVP again. https://t.co/JGYv3ms8M0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 4, 2019

As expected, Pat Fitzgerald turned down the Packers' overtures and will remain at Northwestern:

The Packers had to know it was a long shot to lure Fitzgerald from the college ranks. https://t.co/U4sSWjrF8d — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 4, 2019

Ryan Wood and Olivia Reiner give you the lowdown each of the Packers' candidates:

With a whirlwind weekend of interviews on tap and 9 known candidates, @OliviaReiner and @ByRyanWood look at where the Packers' coaching search stands. https://t.co/D0UarwVPQ4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 3, 2019

No surprise to hear that Aaron Rodgers changed Mike McCarthy play calls in the huddle:

This is what it looked like from afar and many people didn’t think it was happening. https://t.co/U9hR8f5cfr — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 4, 2019

Marcedes Lewis actually discussed the same play in a positive light during an October interview:

He told a similar story earlier in the year. Mentioned the Bills game. https://t.co/Y9fF5yTyIa — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 4, 2019

Once again, former Packers safety LeRoy Butler falls short of being named one of the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler again fails to make cut for Pro Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/R1iPU3Fwzx#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 4, 2019

Another day, another ranking of the eight NFL head-coach openings. This time, Green Bay comes out on top:

Ranking the most attractive head coach vacancies in the #NFL. The @packers are No. 1 -- but it has nothing to do with Aaron Rodgers. Really... https://t.co/IAZXcqEHPxpic.twitter.com/86YIWbWplC — Head Coach Ranking (@HCRfootball) January 3, 2019

Tight end Jimmy Graham thanks Packers fans and looks to better days ahead:

Unrealized expectations can be a hard pill to swallow. The largest of those is being out of the postseason. I appreciate all my fans and loved ones throughout this season. I’ll continue to put in the work to get back on top. Thank you for those who have always had my back. 80 pic.twitter.com/aezbc3ZerI — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 3, 2019

Packers fans certainly can relate to this:

NFL teams have become fearful of not paying their starting quarterback gobs of money. It turns out paying them can be the riskiest thing of all: https://t.co/KKm2aKbx6s — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 2, 2019

Final grades for Aaron Rodgers and other quarterbacks from Pro Football Focus:

Where did the league's signal-callers finish in our the year-end grades?



Nos. 6-10 are below, for all others ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/tWoVfYRV1vpic.twitter.com/7RdLUtW5Dv — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 3, 2019

The Packers threw more deep passes than any NFL team in 2018, without much success:

And finally .... there's still time to cast your vote for the Packers' next coach: