Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SATURDAY

COLTS AT TEXANS
Texans by 3
Straight up - Colts. Against the spread - Colts.

SEAHAWKS AT COWBOYS
Cowboys by 1
Straight up - Seahawks. Against the spread - Seahawks.

SUNDAY

CHARGERS AT RAVENS
Ravens by 1
Straight up - Chargers. Against the spread - Chargers.

EAGLES AT BEARS
Bears by 5 1/2.
Straight up - Bears. Against the spread - Bears.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (163-92). Against the spread – 9-7 (129-121-5).

