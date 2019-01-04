Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SATURDAY

COLTS AT TEXANS

Texans by 3

Straight up - Colts. Against the spread - Colts.

SEAHAWKS AT COWBOYS

Cowboys by 1

Straight up - Seahawks. Against the spread - Seahawks.

SUNDAY

CHARGERS AT RAVENS

Ravens by 1

Straight up - Chargers. Against the spread - Chargers.

EAGLES AT BEARS

Bears by 5 1/2.

Straight up - Bears. Against the spread - Bears.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 12-4 (163-92). Against the spread – 9-7 (129-121-5).