The Green Bay Packers expanded their head-coaching candidate list to 11 on Saturday, interviewing former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Monken's contract has expired, so the Packers did not have to request permission to speak to him.

The club was already headed to New Orleans to interview Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, Jr.

Monken, 52, joins Carmichael, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores as the only candidates to interview who do not have prior NFL head-coaching experience.

Monken was the head coach at the Southern Mississippi from 2013-15. He inherited an 0-12 program and built it to 9-5 before departing for Tampa Bay, where he served as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator from 2016-18. He also coached the wide receivers from 2016-17.

Monken didn’t always call plays in Tampa Bay, though he helped former head coach Dirk Koetter design the offense. The Buccaneers finished No. 3 in the NFL in total offense in 2018, No. 9 in 2017 and No. 18 in 2016 with Monken in the coordinator position. The points didn’t match the production, however, as the Buccaneers never finished better than 12th in scoring.

Monken has spent most of his coaching career in college, with his last stop in the NFL before Tampa Bay coming in Jacksonville from 2007-10 as Jack Del Rio’s wide receivers coach. He coached several young receivers on that team under Koetter, who was the offensive coordinator. In Tampa Bay, Mike Evans turned into a Pro Bowler in his first season with Monken as a receivers coach.

During his coaching career, Monken has made stops at Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan, LSU and Oklahoma State, among others.

McCarthy meets with Jets

The New York Jets announced Saturday that former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy completed his interview for their head-coaching vacancy.

It was the first known interview for McCarthy, who was fired in Green Bay on Dec. 2. The Cleveland Browns have expressed interest in him but reportedly pushed his interview to next week.