Press-Gazette's Jim Matthews shows 100 of his best 2018 Green Bay Packer...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is grabbed by his jersey on a scramble against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly avoids a sack against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly avoids a sack against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) signals first down after a catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) signals first down after a catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after being penalized for roughing against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) reacts after being penalized for roughing against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) laughs as he takes a handoff during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) laughs as he takes a handoff during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Friday, July 27, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) takes one to the forehead during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver J'Mon Moore (82) takes one to the forehead during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks about pass patterns with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks about pass patterns with tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) laugh during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.,
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) laugh during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has pumped after hitting the net during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.,
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has pumped after hitting the net during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits at his table during the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Lambeau Field Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sits at his table during the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce Welcome Back Packers Luncheon at Lambeau Field Wednesday, August 29, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and encouraging pat on the helmet during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gives cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and encouraging pat on the helmet during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Military flyover before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Military flyover before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps a tackler late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) leaps a tackler late in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) signals first down after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) signals first down after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, September 16, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WIs. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits quarterback Alex Smith (11) against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits quarterback Alex Smith (11) against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a first down run against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) makes the catch on a long touchdown pass against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals first down against Washington Sunday, September 23, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets flipped while being tackled against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets flipped while being tackled against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) has the ball knocked loose by defensive back Ryan Lewis (38) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) has the ball knocked loose by defensive back Ryan Lewis (38) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and the rest of the defensive backfield celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) and the rest of the defensive backfield celebrates his interception against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and linebacker Oren Burks (42) sack quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) and linebacker Oren Burks (42) sack quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Buffalo Bills Sunday September 30, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms cornerback Jimmie Ward (20) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms cornerback Jimmie Ward (20) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) signals a first down against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) signals a first down against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Byron Bell (74) offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) and offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) look back at quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Byron Bell (74) offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) and offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) look back at quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) collides with free safety Adrian Colbert (27) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) collides with free safety Adrian Colbert (27) against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Monday, October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) arrive for the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) arrive for the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from Erin Andrews during warmups before the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a hug from Erin Andrews during warmups before the game against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catcher a long pass against the LA Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catcher a long pass against the LA Rams cornerback Marcus Peters (22) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crawls along the field after a long catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) crawls along the field after a long catch against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch against the LA Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch against the LA Rams linebacker Cory Littleton (58) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch near the goal line against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after making a catch near the goal line against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown run against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) closes in on quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) closes in on quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) sacks quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) drops punt returner wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) drops punt returner wide receiver JoJo Natson (19) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets thrown down after a catch against cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) gets thrown down after a catch against cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) battles cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams after making a catch Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) battles cornerback Marcus Peters (22) of the LA Rams after making a catch Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as he is tackled by the LA Rams linebacker Matt Longacre (96) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws as he is tackled by the LA Rams linebacker Matt Longacre (96) Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Williams (15) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks away a pass intended for wide receiver Nick Williams (15) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates his long touchdown reception against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates his long touchdown reception against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles quarterback Jared Goff (16) for a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tackles quarterback Jared Goff (16) for a third down stop against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signals no catch after defending a pass against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles running back Todd Gurley (30) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles running back Todd Gurley (30) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) fumbles the ball on a kickoff return late in the game linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) fumbles the ball on a kickoff return late in the game linebacker Ramik Wilson (52) against the LA Rams Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Cal. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has two get rid of the ball as defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) breaks into the pocket against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) has two get rid of the ball as defensive tackle Malcom Brown (90) breaks into the pocket against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) can't find the handle on a pass in the end zone against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) can't find the handle on a pass in the end zone against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes on a a run against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being sacked against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after being sacked against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) tries to make a catch against the New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (19) tries to make a catch against the New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty (30) Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers coach David Riah with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers coach David Riah with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) roars after making a one handed catch before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) roars after making a one handed catch before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) celebrates a fumble recovery with outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) reacts to a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) reacts to a defensive stop against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) breaks into the clear on a long run against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barks at the referee against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly escapes a sack against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) narrowly escapes a sack against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field Sunday, November 11, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) greets former Packers and current Seahawks backup Brett Hundley before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) greets former Packers and current Seahawks backup Brett Hundley before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball talks with a Packers staff member on the sidelines before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball talks with a Packers staff member on the sidelines before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) acknowledges a fan for wearing a number 23 jersey before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) acknowledges a fan for wearing a number 23 jersey before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) waits in the tunnel before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls signals at the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) calls signals at the line of scrimmage against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) and tight end Jimmy Graham (80) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) defends a pass to wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) defends a pass to wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Raven Greene (36) combine to tackle running back Rashaad Penny (20) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Raven Greene (36) combine to tackle running back Rashaad Penny (20) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates a touchdown run against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals to a receiver as he scrambles right against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signals to a receiver as he scrambles right against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) celebrates a sack with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) celebrates a sack with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) limps off the field against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Mike Daniels (76) limps off the field against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fends off a tackler against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fends off a tackler against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers q head coach Mike McCarthy talks with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers q head coach Mike McCarthy talks with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch on a long pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch on a long pass against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to get the defenses' attention just before a snap against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) tries to get the defenses' attention just before a snap against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Thursday, November 15, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaps past a tackle attempt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaps past a tackle attempt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) muffs a punt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) muffs a punt against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by defensive end Vic Beasley (44) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets sacked by defensive end Vic Beasley (44) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) sacks quarterback Matt Ryan (2) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled after a catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a hit against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) takes a hit against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) just misses a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes a catch against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) drops a short pass against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field Sunday, December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY - A month into their head-coaching search, Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst have a very important question to ask themselves.

    Will any of the 10 candidates they’ve interviewed – including seven over a three-day period beginning Friday – be better than Mike McCarthy, the second-winningest coach in franchise history, who was fired Dec. 2?

    As Murphy and Gutekunst return home to evaluate their first round of interviews and decide which, if any, are worthy of a second, their objective is clear. If they don’t find someone at least as good as McCarthy, their decision to replace him could wind up costing them their jobs.

    Of all those interviewed, eight of whom coach on the offensive side of the ball, five have at least the credentials McCarthy had when then-general manager Ted Thompson hired him to be the Packers’ 14th head coach in 2006:

    » Interim coach Joe Philbin

    » Former Colts/Lions head coach Jim Caldwell

    » Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano

    » New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

    » Former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase

    Assuming the Packers don’t go with Philbin and hire an offensive coach, they could select someone with no or limited NFL play-calling experience such as offensive coordinators Matt LaFleur (Tennessee), Todd Monken (Tampa Bay) and Pete Carmichael Jr. (New Orleans) and tight ends coach Dan Campbell (New Orleans).

    Or they could choose one of the three guys – Caldwell, McDaniels and Gase – who have accomplished records as play-callers and experience as head coaches.

    When McCarthy accepted Thompson’s offer in ’06, he had five years’ experience as a play-calling offensive coordinator for defensive-minded head coaches. It meant he came to the Packers having had full control of the offense in New Orleans and San Francisco, not to mention a year in the Packers organization as Brett Favre’s quarterbacks coach.

    LaFleur, Monken, Carmichael and Campbell don’t have that much experience running offenses and Murphy and Gutekunst would have no idea if they were getting the next Frank Reich or a Chip Kelly, Todd Haley, Scott Linehan or Marc Trestman. To hire someone with lesser credentials, the candidate would need to have knocked their socks off in the interview.

    DOUGHERTYJosh McDaniels biggest boom-or-bust candidate for Packers

    RELATEDA look at the candidates who have spoken with the Packers or are scheduled to interview with them

    VOTE NOWRound 4 of the Packers coaching search tournament

    If they were going to go in that direction, Monken would probably be the least risky. He’s 52, turned around a left-for-dead program at Southern Mississippi before leaving to become Dirk Koetter’s offensive coordinator with the Buccaneers and called the plays in all but one game this past season.

    Given his brief tenure in the NFL, the ability to hire a staff might be a weakness.

    The safe – if that’s the word – call would be to give one of the two most creative offensive minds, McDaniels and Gase, a second opportunity as head coach. The best public relations move would be to hire McDaniels, whose resume while in New England is impeccable and history with veteran quarterback Tom Brady makes the fan base think he can make Aaron Rodgers great again.

    According to a source close to the McDaniels camp, the 42-year-old coordinator is very much in play with the Packers. He does not have any other teams interested in him and apparently did not turn off Murphy and Gutekunst with a his-way-or-the-highway attitude in the interview.

    Murphy and Gutekunst wouldn’t want someone unwilling to accept that Gutekunst has say over personnel and who was constantly working back channels to get his way. They don’t need a dictator like McDaniels’ mentor, Bill Belichick; they need a team player who can be the respected face of the organization.

    Undoubtedly, McDaniels told the pair that he learned his lessons during a disastrous two seasons as head coach in Denver and that he could function in a more democratic system. It’s up to Murphy and Gutekunst to decide whether he was being honest.

    If they weren’t certain, they could go with Gase, who by all accounts is an offensive wizard but lacks some of the diplomacy skills it takes to be a head coach. He was in way over his head in Miami because owner Stephen Ross gave him full control of personnel and he was in no way ready for that after having been a coordinator for just three seasons.

    Gase, according to the Miami Herald, had several verbal disputes with Ross and was never on the same page with the owner on how the team should be built. According to one source who worked with him, he can be gruff and sarcastic and that doesn’t always play well with players or staff.

    Still, with Gutekunst clearly in control of personnel and the possibility of having a calming influence like defensive coordinator Mike Pettine around, it could work. Like with McDaniels, the Packers' brain trust would have to believe he was sincere in saying he learned from his mistakes in Miami and was willing to be a team player.

    He has experience in more offensive systems than McDaniels and could probably construct an offense that might be more like what Rodgers is used to running. The transition might not be as smooth from the system McDaniels has been married to for the past 15 years.

    Gase was the last candidate to interview with the pair and would have had a chance to leave a memorable impression.

    If Murphy and Gutekunst aren’t satisfied with the group of offensive coaches they’ve interviewed, they need to widen their search and consider some other options.

    Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh seems committed to sticking around and coaching as a lame duck if necessary in 2019, but Murphy and Gutekunst need to find out through back channels whether there’s a way they can get their foot in the door with him.

    Support PackersNews:

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    GET OUR NEWSLETTER: Daily roundup delivered to your inbox

    It’s possible his demands for an extension will be so high that the Ravens will simply move on. It’s a long shot, but the Packers need to know whether it’s a possibility and if it could happen soon.

    The year Harbaugh got a really good performance out of his quarterback, he won a Super Bowl. The former special teams coach will always be strong in that phase of the game and on defense. He has always had good coaching staffs that allow him to take a big-picture role.

    It’s worth inquiring.

    A very highly regarded option was Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak. The Packers reportedly asked for permission to interview him but it doesn’t appear they did and reports have linked him with the Denver Broncos.

    Murphy and Gutekunst could turn their attention to defensive coaches and consider Patriots play caller Brian Flores or request an interview with Indianapolis’ Matt Eberflus or the Bears’ Vic Fangio. It’s still a mystery why they haven’t at least explored Fangio, who has been shutting down their offense for the better part of seven seasons.

    The pair could also reach out to some college options just to make sure they’re not missing anything. Baylor’s Matt Ruhle and Georgia’s Kirby Smart are two options, and they might as well speak with Nevada’s Jay Norvell, a Wisconsin native with big college program and NFL experience, to see if there’s anything there.

    Murphy and Gutekunst have put themselves in a position where they must do at least as good as McCarthy and that means turning over every stone and not settling for just good enough. They’re the only team that fired a coach with a plus-.600 winning percentage and a Super Bowl victory to his name and that has put them in a must-win situation.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE