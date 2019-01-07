Former Packers and 49ers recall the NFC wild-card game of the 1998 season, which was made famous for "The Catch II". Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst met Friday with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores about their coaching vacancy. On Saturday they huddled with New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, as well as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
On Sunday, they interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur and former Dolphins coach Adam Gase. It's unclear whether they spoke with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, who was reported to be high on the Denver Broncos' list.
We'll start with the Wall Street Journal writing about how Brett Favre's unorthodox style has become the model for many successful young quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs.
The WSJ writes:
As the NFL playoffs begin this weekend, Mahomes headlines a new generation of passer. Six of the quarterbacks in the playoffs are 25 and under—and what unites these emerging stars is how they play nothing like their older counterparts in the playoffs, but like an even older quarterback they grew up idolizing. They play like Brett Favre.
Deshaun Watson, the Texans quarterback, wears No. 4 because of Favre. Dak Prescott, of the Dallas Cowboys, cites Favre as an inspiration. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky played so much like Favre in high school that his coaches called him Favre. Trubisky liked the nickname so much that he put Favre’s name on the license plate of his green Buick LeSabre.
What makes this a monumental shift is that, for the last two decades, a very different Hall of Fame quarterback has been the model for NFL postseason success. Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers have ruled the league by imitating the precision passing of their own childhood hero: Joe Montana, the archetypal pocket passer—and Favre’s polar opposite.
