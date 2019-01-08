CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner react to the news of Matt LaFleur becoming the next Packers head coach. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Titans offensive coordinator Matt Lafleur talks to quarterback Blaine Gabbert (7) before the game at TIAA Bank Field Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com)

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers not only have found their next head coach, they believe they've hired the coach to guide Aaron Rodgers and the offense through the next five seasons.

The Packers have signed former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to a four-year contract that includes a fifth-year option, PackersNews confirmed. Should the option be picked up, that deal runs concurrently with the extension that Rodgers signed last offseason. Both deals would expire at the end of the 2023 season.

Terms of the contract were originally reported by NFL.com.

LaFleur has begun reaching out to potential offensive coordinator candidates, PackersNews confirmed.

One of the Packers' offensive coaches with an offer to stay is tight ends coach Brian Angelichio, a source said. He served with Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and knows LaFleur and his offense. The Packers think highly of him.

LaFleur is also interviewing current Packers defensive coaches, a league source familiar with LaFleur said.

Meanwhile, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told New England reporters that he appreciated the opportunity to meet with the Packers and that "the book is closed" on any other interviews for a head-coaching position.

