CLOSE Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner react to the news of Matt LaFleur becoming the next Packers head coach. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur demonstrates a pass route during an organized team activity at the NFL football team's training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. LaFleur wants to make sure Marcus Mariota is as comfortable with Tennessee's new offense as possible, planning to call plays that fit his quarterback best. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Photo: Associated Press)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers reached an agreement Monday with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to make him their new head coach. President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst chose LaFleur from a list of candidates that included New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's take on the new hire and how and what Packers fans can expect from their young coach:

Pete writes:

This hire has a whiff of the Mike McCarthy hire in 2006. No one would have considered McCarthy a front-runner when Ted Thompson interviewed him — he was coming off a season in which the offense he coordinated in San Francisco finished No. 30 in scoring and dead last in yards. But Thompson liked their interview, went with his gut, hired him anyway, and in McCarthy’s first five years the Packers went to an NFC Championship game (2007) with one quarterback (Brett Favre) and won a Super Bowl (2010) with another (Rodgers). LaFleur doesn’t have McCarthy’s play-calling experience going in. For four years before going to the 49ers, McCarthy called plays in New Orleans, whereas LaFleur became a play caller for the first time in 2018. But he’s also been hired on the heels of an unimpressive showing — Tennessee finished No. 27 in scoring and No. 25 in yards this season.

You can read the entire column here:

LaFleur will bring to the Packers the same scheme and approach to offense that Sean McVay has to the Rams and Kyle Shanahan to the 49ers. https://t.co/tYDST61ANx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

Tom Silverstein teams with Jim Owczarski and Ryan Wood to bring you all the news about the Packers' hire as it happens:

In Matt LaFleur, Mark Murphy chose a head coach with connections to the NFL’s offensive evolution but who brings many unknowns. https://t.co/mYpowX9fGi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

Two of LaFleur's top priorities will be working with Aaron Rodgers and likely retaining Mike Pettine:

In Matt LaFleur, Mark Murphy chose a head coach with connections to the NFL’s offensive evolution but who brings many unknowns. https://t.co/mYpowX9fGi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

Twitter reacted quickly (and predictably) to the news:

Here's a quick look at the 15th coach in Packers' history:

Titans beat writer Joe Rexrode wrote an interesting, detailed story on LaFleur's offense during 2018 training camp:

"He’s always dissecting, you can see his brain working and dissecting, even when you’re just sitting there talking to him. The guy’s extremely smart." https://t.co/aOli3ywJOS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network weighs in on the hire:

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers are hiring #Titans OC Matt LaFleur, a bright young offensive mind to come in and challenge QB Aaron Rodgers, as their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/bvqCuk0HLD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

Some positive numbers regarding Titans' offense:

Per @NextGenStats Matt LaFleur's Tennessee Titans had the highest Expected Completion Percentage in the NFL last season while the Packers ranked 27th at 62.6 pct pic.twitter.com/HFPyULaToq — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 7, 2019

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on how LaFleur went against the grain as an offensive coordinator:

Matt LaFleur did something very rare this year for an offensive coaching candidate. Instead of being pass-happy to build up his name as an HC candidate, he ran the ball a ton and played more to protect the ball. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 8, 2019

Former Buccaneers quarterback Trent Dilfer likes the hire:

Matt LaFleur is Mike McCarthy before McCarthy stopped grinding. Both smart, creative offensivey, great pedigrees and strong leadership traits. Most importantly HE WILL COACH AARON HARD! — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) January 7, 2019

The Packers had no problem giving consideration to fired coaches before settling on LaFleur:

As the #Packers do their research on so many former head coaches, here’s a look at good and bad examples from the past. https://t.co/o2QqoQL0KP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 7, 2019

Ryan Wood fielded a ton of Packers questions in his chat; check out the replay:

Who are the front runners for a second interview? Lots of #Packers coaching search questions for @ByRyanWood today. https://t.co/MP7e7T8WSC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 7, 2019

Acme Packing Co. writes about how the Packers don't figure to receive any compensatory draft picks this year:

The Packers should not receive any compensatory picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, making this the first year since 2009 that they don’t add any selections through that process https://t.co/LpoBhjYN44 — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) January 7, 2019

And finally .... has it really been a year already?