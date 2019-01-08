Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner react to the news of Matt LaFleur becoming the next Packers head coach. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
The Packers reached an agreement Monday with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to make him their new head coach. President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst chose LaFleur from a list of candidates that included New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Caldwell and former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's take on the new hire and how and what Packers fans can expect from their young coach:
Pete writes:
This hire has a whiff of the Mike McCarthy hire in 2006. No one would have considered McCarthy a front-runner when Ted Thompson interviewed him — he was coming off a season in which the offense he coordinated in San Francisco finished No. 30 in scoring and dead last in yards. But Thompson liked their interview, went with his gut, hired him anyway, and in McCarthy’s first five years the Packers went to an NFC Championship game (2007) with one quarterback (Brett Favre) and won a Super Bowl (2010) with another (Rodgers).
LaFleur doesn’t have McCarthy’s play-calling experience going in. For four years before going to the 49ers, McCarthy called plays in New Orleans, whereas LaFleur became a play caller for the first time in 2018. But he’s also been hired on the heels of an unimpressive showing — Tennessee finished No. 27 in scoring and No. 25 in yards this season.
Here's a quick look at the 15th coach in Packers' history:
