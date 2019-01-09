Bart Starr: The Early Years
Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr and his father Ben Starr.
Bart Starr (10) during football practice at the University of Alabama.
Bart Starr (10), Hootie Ingram and their teammates during football practice at the University of Alabama.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr (21) are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Starr, top left, was a member of the school's basketball team.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Bart Starr (10) during football practice at the University of Alabama.
Bart Starr, middle, stands with Lanier High School coach Bill Moseley, left, after committing to the University of Alabama.
A photo of Bart Starr outside his home in Montgomery, AL.
Ben Starr, master sergeant with the Army Air Corps, is shown in his military uniform.
Bart Starr and his former Lanier High School football coach Bill Moseley pose for a picture at Moseley's 90th birthday party in 2012.
Bart Starr poses for a portrait at his office in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Pictures inside Bart Starr's office in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Pictures inside Bart Starr's office in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Pictures inside Bart Starr's office in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Bart Starr in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Memorabilia autographed at Bart Starr's office in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Snoozy Jones talks about his childhood friend Bart Starr at his home in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Snoozy Jones holds his Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame award at his home in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Jones was a childhood friend with Bart Starr.
A picture of Bart Starr and his former Lanier High School football coach Bill Moseley from the NFL Hall of Fame hangs on the wall in the garage at Moseley's home in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A license plate advertisement hangs on the wall in the garage at Bill Moseley's home in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A picture of Bart Starr and his former Lanier High School football coach Bill Moseley hangs on the wall in the garage at Moseley's home in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Lanier High School football coach Bill Moseley looks at pictures of Bart Starr inside his garage at his home in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Moseley coached Bart Starr in high school. Moseley introduced Bart Starr into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Lanier High School football coach Bill Moseley at his home in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Moseley coached Bart Starr in high school. Moseley introduced Bart Starr into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Rare pictures of Bart Starr are shown in a yearbook from Lanier High School in 1952 in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played football at the high school.
At left, Richard Fulmer and Robert Barnes sit inside their favorite diner the Farmers Market Cafe in Montgomery, AL, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014. Fulmer and Barnes were childhood friends and football teammates with Bart Starr.
At right, Richard Fulmer and Robert Barnes reminisce about football practice held outside their old high school in Montgomery, AL, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014. Fulmer, Barnes and Bart Starr all played football for Lanier High School in Montgomery.
At left, Richard Fulmer and Robert Barnes reminisce along a football practice field outside their old high school in Montgomery, AL, on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. he field still has the original goal posts from the playing days of Bart Starr.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. he field still has the original goal posts from the playing days of Bart Starr.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. he field still has the original goal posts from the playing days of Bart Starr.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A football field at Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
A plaque honoring Bart Starr is shown inside Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played his high school football games at the stadium.
The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played his high school football games at the stadium.
The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played his high school football games at the stadium.
The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played his high school football games at the stadium.
The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played his high school football games at the stadium.
The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014. Bart Starr played his high school football games at the stadium.
Newspaper clippings of Bart Starr from the Montgomery Advertiser.
Newspaper clippings of Bart Starr from the Montgomery Advertiser.
Newspaper clippings of Bart Starr from the Montgomery Advertiser.
Newspaper clippings of Bart Starr from the Montgomery Advertiser.
Newspaper clippings of Bart Starr from the Montgomery Advertiser.
Newspaper clippings of Bart Starr from the Montgomery Advertiser.
Packers coach Vince Lombardi was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971.
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Zeke Bratkowski (12) and Bart Starr (15) celebrate near the end of Super Bowl II against the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 14, 1968. Quarterback Don Horn (13) is at right. The Packers won 33-14.
Bart and Cherry Starr accept a duplicate road sign Wednesday from Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt and Ashwaubenon President Michael Aubinger at the dedication ceremony for the extended Bart Starr Drive in Ashwaubenon.
At right, former Packer Bart Starr waves to the crowd during the Packers and Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004.
Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr smiles as he looks at the crowd before Sunday's game at Lambeau Field.
From left, Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy, former player and coach Bart Starr and Starr's wife Cherry admire the statue of Starr signing an autograph for a young girl named Mary Heather Hendrickson. The statue was unveiled in November in downtown Green Bay. file/Press-Gazette Media Bart Starr, his wife Cherry and Packers president Mark Murphy, left, admire the statue of Starr signing an autograph for a young girl named Mary Hendrickson Johnson subject of a column by Karen Lambert. Saturday, November 23, 2013. The young girl was Mary Heather Hendrickson, a Green Bay native.
Bart Starr poses for a portrait at his office in Birmingham, AL, on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014.
