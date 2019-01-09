Barr Starr turned 85 on Wednesday, and to celebrate one of the most prominent figures in Green Bay Packers history, take a look back at stories about the legendary quarterback. They include original coverage from the first two Super Bowls, an oral history of the Ice Bowl and a look back at a memorable Thanksgiving reunion in 2015, also featuring Brett Favre.
Starr's place in Packers history as a player
It has been more than 50 years since that memorable NFL title game on the final day of 1967 — the Ice Bowl. Journal Sentinel columnist Gary D'Amato took an extended look at that moment with an oral history and associated content.
Was Starr the greatest Packers draft selection of all time? In 2018, Journal Sentinel columnist D'Amato ranked the 17th-round selection in 1956 at No. 1.
His 2015 return to Lambeau
Many Packers fans clearly remember the 2015 season, when Starr and Brett Favre both returned to Lambeau for a rainy November game, putting the franchise's three legendary quarterbacks in the same building.
Original coverage from legendary moments
Take a look back at some original storytelling on the Starr era, from his first win with the Packers to his performance in the 1966 NFL Championship to the many memorable moments that came after.
Of course, Starr went on to serve as head coach for the Packers from 1975-83.
Bart Starr memorabilia and cool artifacts
Check out his sweet ride Starr received for winning Super Bowl I MVP, plus other recent stories from the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
