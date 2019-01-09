Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame archivist Tom Murphy, left, and fromer quarterback Bart Starr, right, greet Dave Robinson as he arrives at Stadium View for a Lombardi's Titletown Champions alumni charity event on Sept. 20, 2008. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Barr Starr turned 85 on Wednesday, and to celebrate one of the most prominent figures in Green Bay Packers history, take a look back at stories about the legendary quarterback. They include original coverage from the first two Super Bowls, an oral history of the Ice Bowl and a look back at a memorable Thanksgiving reunion in 2015, also featuring Brett Favre.

Starr's place in Packers history as a player

Packers quarterback Bart Starr was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977. (Photo: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Photo)

It has been more than 50 years since that memorable NFL title game on the final day of 1967 — the Ice Bowl. Journal Sentinel columnist Gary D'Amato took an extended look at that moment with an oral history and associated content.

RELATED: 50 years ago, Starr shined in epic NFL title game

RELATED: The untold story of the Ice Bowl's first touchdown

RELATED: The Ice Bowl, 50 years later: An oral history of the Packers-Cowboys 1967 NFL Championship Game

Was Starr the greatest Packers draft selection of all time? In 2018, Journal Sentinel columnist D'Amato ranked the 17th-round selection in 1956 at No. 1.

RELATED: D'Amato: My top 10 all-time Packers draft picks

His 2015 return to Lambeau

Brett Favre smiles with Bart Starr during a halftime ceremony on Thanksgiving night in 2015 at Lambeau Field. (Photo: AP)

Many Packers fans clearly remember the 2015 season, when Starr and Brett Favre both returned to Lambeau for a rainy November game, putting the franchise's three legendary quarterbacks in the same building.

ARCHIVE: Fans in the stands recall the rain-soaked Favre/Starr reunion

RELATED: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Bart Starr's support 'meant the world to me'

Original coverage from legendary moments

Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi and quarterback Bart Starr (15) talk before the game winning touchdown in the NFL championship game on Dec. 31, 1967. Joe Bowers of Appleton took this Ice Bowl photo after sneaking onto the Packers's sideline. (Photo: Courtesy of Joe Bowers)

Take a look back at some original storytelling on the Starr era, from his first win with the Packers to his performance in the 1966 NFL Championship to the many memorable moments that came after.

ARCHIVE: Starr leads Packers to NFL title, trip to Super Bowl I

ARCHIVE: Packers win Super Bowl I over Chiefs

ARCHIVE: Original coverage from The Ice Bowl

ARCHIVE: Packers rout Raiders in Super Bowl II

ARCHIVE: From five years ago, a look at Starr's legacy as he turns 80

Of course, Starr went on to serve as head coach for the Packers from 1975-83.

RELATED: General manager Bart Starr drafts James Lofton, John Anderson

RELATED: Marcol leads Packers to stunning OT win over Bears

Bart Starr memorabilia and cool artifacts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr's house at 1624 Chateau Drive. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Check out his sweet ride Starr received for winning Super Bowl I MVP, plus other recent stories from the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

RELATED: Bart Starr's Super Bowl I MVP Corvette lands at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay

RELATED: Bart Starr's last trip to Green Bay includes Packers Hall of Fame donations

RELATED: Documentary examines Ice Bowl's impact from both sides

RELATED: Lambeau Field artwork tour scheduled; Packers donate to Hurricane Harvey