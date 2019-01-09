Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner react to the news of Matt LaFleur becoming the next Packers head coach. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers reached an agreement Monday with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to make him their new head coach. LeFleur arrived in Green Bay on Tuesday night and will be introduced Wednesday at a 3 p.m. news conference.
We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column raising questions about the decision to hire LaFleur.
Tom writes:
So many questions exist with the Green Bay Packers’ hiring of Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be the franchise’s 15th head coach.
President and CEO Mark Murphy made the final decision Monday to hire LaFleur Monday and the new coach agreed Tuesday to a four-year deal that includes a fifth-year option.
LaFleur comes to the Packers with a solid coaching background that includes jobs on the same staffs as San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. He also has been a coordinator for just two seasons, only one of which included play-calling duties.
Almost all the opinions here solicited from or randomly offered by NFL scouts, former Packers staffers and agents of coaches leaned in the same direction: “Why did they choose him?”
And why only a day after interviewing him? You can read the entire column here:
The Packers are set to follow a formula that worked for their arch-rival this season:
LaFleur's deal has the potential to match Aaron Rodgers' (in length, not money):
Rams coach Sean McVay lauds the Packers' decision:
They're lamenting LaFleur's departure in Tennessee:
Tennessee reporters describe what to expect from the new Packers coach:
ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport offers his insights on LaFleur:
Personal and family facts about Matt LaFleur:
Doug Farrar on how Aaron Rodgers will benefit from LaFleur's offense:
More from Farrar:
And a dig at Mike McCarthy:
LaFleur favors the ball cap over the visor:
Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt writes about the interview process and shares some details on Green Bay's hiring of McCarthy back in 2006:
Dominoes falling fast after Packers made the first move:
Packers' also-ran candidates looking elsewhere ....
.... or staying put:
With the Packers not making the postseason this year, here's a look back at 10 dramatic playoff triumphs:
Former Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix with consoling words for Alabama after his alma mater's blowout loss to Clemson in the national championship game:
And finally: Celebrating the late, great Reggie White:
