Matt LaFleur, the Titans' offensive coordinator in 2018, has been hired to be the 15th head coach in Packers history. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODA)

The Packers reached an agreement Monday with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to make him their new head coach. LeFleur arrived in Green Bay on Tuesday night and will be introduced Wednesday at a 3 p.m. news conference.

So many questions exist with the Green Bay Packers’ hiring of Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to be the franchise’s 15th head coach. President and CEO Mark Murphy made the final decision Monday to hire LaFleur Monday and the new coach agreed Tuesday to a four-year deal that includes a fifth-year option. LaFleur comes to the Packers with a solid coaching background that includes jobs on the same staffs as San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. He also has been a coordinator for just two seasons, only one of which included play-calling duties. Almost all the opinions here solicited from or randomly offered by NFL scouts, former Packers staffers and agents of coaches leaned in the same direction: “Why did they choose him?”

Time will tell whether it was a good decision, but here are 20 burning questions as the LaFleur era is set to begin. https://t.co/g4of8butqE — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2019

Combining a young, offensive-minded head coach with a respected defensive coordinator worked for the Bears. The Packers are hoping it works for them too. https://t.co/iCzCd2xQBc — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2019

The #Packers believe they've hired the coach to guide Aaron Rodgers and the offense through the next five seasons. https://t.co/JRnfPFDKPO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

Rams head coach Sean McVay’s reaction to the Green Bay Packers hiring former Rams OC Matt LaFleur as head coach. @CVRamsClub@DowntownRams@usatodaynfl@PackerReport@GreenBaySportspic.twitter.com/ZVaLPgMkMy — Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) January 8, 2019

Matt LaFleur to Green Bay?! I don’t know what this means for the Packers, but it sure isn’t ideal for the Titans. Column. https://t.co/KUcN6buCZL — Joe Rexrode (@joerexrode) January 8, 2019

What @packers fans need to know about new head coach Matt LaFleur

https://t.co/6Ihru9y25r — Tennessean (@Tennessean) January 8, 2019

Matt LaFleur had ups and downs as #Titans OC so what's in store for the #Packers and Aaron Rodgers? https://t.co/DTits5NHQB — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 8, 2019

Get to know a bit more about the LaFleurs. https://t.co/wGQl7gfr5o — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

New on @TheNFLWire: Why are the Packers choosing Matt LaFleur as their next head coach? Because it's all about the quarterback. https://t.co/huWl6vgyQn — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 8, 2019

One thing stands out when watching the Titans last season: Yes, LaFleur is a Shanahan/McVay disciple, but his passing game reminds me a lot of Arians in Arizona--bunch to verts, downfield game mitigated by easy hot routes, power running game to balance. Rodgers should be happy. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 8, 2019

Oh, and Rodgers will actually benefit from advanced pre-snap motion, since McCarthy apparently thought that was some kind of sorcery. — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 8, 2019

Is your NFL team hunting for a head coach? Watch out for the Offensive Guru With A Visor and so many others. New column from me: https://t.co/8gZeUNnKQ2 — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) January 8, 2019

So you want to be an NFL head coach? You’d better come prepared with a full proposed staff and detailed ideas about the roster and how you’d use it. @AndrewBrandt goes inside the coaching interview:https://t.co/PeGG9XxjAo — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 8, 2019

Three down now after the #Packers hit the button first on Matt LaFleur.

That leaves Denver, Cincinnati, Cleveland, the Jets and Miami with open head coaching positions.



Race is on for coordinators and assistant coaches. https://t.co/y6Ij7r4CzT — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 8, 2019

#Packers interviewed him the night before they interviewed Matt LaFleur. https://t.co/6crFX4QhdT — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 8, 2019

"The book is closed. It's always a humbling experience to have an opportunity. ... I'll be here moving forward. ...I've said before, I think I have one of the best jobs in the world." - Josh McDaniels, to @PhilAPerry, on if he anticipates interviewing for any other jobs this year — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 8, 2019

A walk down memory lane. https://t.co/6mWAgdbEoH — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 8, 2019

Hell of A season fellas, I enjoyed every game this year. Take your hard hat off and rest. To my Soulja’s coming into the league be professional about business and Ball It’s a lot of Leaders to look up to in this profession, but it’s also a bunch of bust… https://t.co/aKdeNU0Vigpic.twitter.com/aR8Uhf3c5e — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) January 8, 2019

