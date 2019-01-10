Tom Silverstein and Olivia Reiner discuss how Aaron Rodgers will fit Matt LaFleur's offense and why Mike Pettine should stick around Green Bay. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach during a news conference Wednesday at Lambeau Field.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on the challenge LaFleur could face getting buy-in from Aaron Rodgers, particularly given that at age 39 he's only four years older than his veteran quarterback.
Pete writes:
LaFleur’s age and inexperience could cut either way. At 39 he’s only four years older than Rodgers, which means they came of age at about the same time. Their cultural frame of reference will be similar. They’ll speak the same language, so to speak. That could help a lot with their communication and chemistry.
LaFleur also comes from an offensive system — Kyle Shanahan’s and Sean McVay’s — that surely has caught Rodgers’ eye, just as it has the rest of the NFL. That has to excite the quarterback. A new, young head coach is likely to bring a hunger that Rodgers might find appealing, too.
But LaFleur’s age also means Rodgers’ new boss isn’t that much older than he is. Rodgers actually has been in the NFL longer — LaFleur entered the NFL three years after Rodgers, and in his one season as a play caller, last year at Tennessee, he finished No. 27 in points and No. 25 in yards. So he doesn’t command the instant respect from a longtime star that an older, more accomplished coach might. There’s the real possibility that Rodgers will think, “What can this guy teach me?”
LaFleur talked at length about building a relationship with Rodgers:
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he plans to sit out the 2019 season after the Jets chose Adam Gase over him for their head-coaching job:
Former Packers interim coach Joe Philbin reportedly has been granted permission to interview for a Vikings job:
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken reportedly was the runner-up for both the Packers and Jets jobs:
A longtime Packers nemesis is leaving their arch-rivals, but they will have to face him next season when the Broncos visit Lambeau Field:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how the Packers needed to avoid having a third defensive coordinator in three years:
Tom Oates of the Madison State Journal points out the importance of buy-in from Rodgers:
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will replace Rodgers (who suffered a concussion in the Packers' season finale) in the Pro Bowl:
Could former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers resurface in Arizona?
