FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) talks with offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur before a preseason NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. A person familiar with the decision says LaFleur has accepted Green Bay’s offer to become the next head coach of the Packers. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File) (Photo: The Associated Press)

The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach during a news conference Wednesday at Lambeau Field.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on the challenge LaFleur could face getting buy-in from Aaron Rodgers, particularly given that at age 39 he's only four years older than his veteran quarterback.

Pete writes:

LaFleur’s age and inexperience could cut either way. At 39 he’s only four years older than Rodgers, which means they came of age at about the same time. Their cultural frame of reference will be similar. They’ll speak the same language, so to speak. That could help a lot with their communication and chemistry. LaFleur also comes from an offensive system — Kyle Shanahan’s and Sean McVay’s — that surely has caught Rodgers’ eye, just as it has the rest of the NFL. That has to excite the quarterback. A new, young head coach is likely to bring a hunger that Rodgers might find appealing, too. But LaFleur’s age also means Rodgers’ new boss isn’t that much older than he is. Rodgers actually has been in the NFL longer — LaFleur entered the NFL three years after Rodgers, and in his one season as a play caller, last year at Tennessee, he finished No. 27 in points and No. 25 in yards. So he doesn’t command the instant respect from a longtime star that an older, more accomplished coach might. There’s the real possibility that Rodgers will think, “What can this guy teach me?”

LaFleur’s history of working with quarterbacks isn’t the only reason he was hired, but it was pretty much a prerequisite. https://t.co/8UyrvBD1QR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

"He is a key piece to the puzzle." https://t.co/Yvi5QqevHq — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2019

The Packers clearly felt not only that they aligned with LaFleur, but they had something special. https://t.co/SUWhPmcdrM — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

It is possible LaFleur’s lone season in Tennessee, far from ideal as it unfolded, was the best thing for him. https://t.co/rn06ko0ktF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

"I think the only way to lead is, you better be true to yourself." https://t.co/vPJZkKrjLr — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

Here's a wrapup of today's #Packers press conference. Tom also took dozens of fan questions afterward. https://t.co/ucd5GoJRTf — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2019

"It's got that college feel about it." https://t.co/QJgddKIyzv — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach today. Check out our photos from the press conference. https://t.co/0l1TLobdtO — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 9, 2019

Winding down big day at Lambeau Field. If you’ve got questions on new #Packers coach Matt LaFleur, send them my way. https://t.co/6jJHA1OfDb — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 10, 2019

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he plans to sit out the 2019 season after the Jets chose Adam Gase over him for their head-coaching job:

With the #Jets job off the table, Mike McCarthy told me he’s sitting out this season — and his wife and kids started cheering at dinner when he told them. “Family excited about dad at home for 2019. That’s all that matters as we both know.” He’ll prepare and be ready for 2020. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2019

Former Packers interim coach Joe Philbin reportedly has been granted permission to interview for a Vikings job:

Joe Philbin has been granted permission by the #Packers to interview for the offensive line job with the #Vikings. Philbin spent 10 yrs. in GB, including 2018 as OC for 12 games and interim HC for four games. Minn looking for permanent replacement for the late Tony Sparano. — Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) January 10, 2019

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken reportedly was the runner-up for both the Packers and Jets jobs:

One guy who's helped himself: ex-Bucs OC Todd Monken. Was runner-up for the Jets and Packers jobs, and I'm told he crushed the interviews. One source said he came off as an "Alpha" in that setting. (Also interviewed in Cincy FYI) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2019

A longtime Packers nemesis is leaving their arch-rivals, but they will have to face him next season when the Broncos visit Lambeau Field:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Broncos hire Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as new head coach https://t.co/teRqLoxYxs#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 9, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how the Packers needed to avoid having a third defensive coordinator in three years:

Packers' decision to keep Mike Pettine eases transition for defense https://t.co/7LpUVX0QSj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 9, 2019

Tom Oates of the Madison State Journal points out the importance of buy-in from Rodgers:

My column: For new #Packers coach Matt LaFleur to succeed, QB Aaron Rodgers has to buy into his offense, program. https://t.co/hJwKJNNRyu via @madisondotcom — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) January 9, 2019

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will replace Rodgers (who suffered a concussion in the Packers' season finale) in the Pro Bowl:

Russell Wilson will replace Aaron Rodgers in Pro Bowl https://t.co/j8Qo7FAHCH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 9, 2019

Could former Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers resurface in Arizona?

Dom Capers one of the names that’s been kicked around in Arizona. And elsewhere, frankly. It would mirror the Rams’ blueprint of Wade Phillips serving as a veteran presence for Sean McVay. https://t.co/sXSDtzY6WV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2019

