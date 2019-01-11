For the first time Friday, new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed what has already been widely reported, that he will indeed retain defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for a second season.

LaFleur announced Pettine will be his defensive coordinator during a Sirius XM radio appearance. On Monday, PackersNews reported LaFleur entered his interview last weekend already listing Pettine as his candidate for the position, something that aligned nicely with the Packers.

When asked if Pettine would be his defensive coordinator at his introductory news conference Wednesday, LaFleur said the decision was not yet final.

“I have not had the opportunity to sit down with Mike,” LaFleur said then. “I plan on doing that very shortly.”

Pettine was originally hired one year ago to be former Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s defensive coordinator, replacing longtime coordinator Dom Capers. The defense showed improvement across the board in his first season, despite a rash of injuries. In keeping Pettine, LaFleur is following the same model as Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, who retained Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator after being hired as head coach last January.

LaFleur also confirmed a PackersNews report that Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is “certainly on the radar” to join his coaching staff. Hackett, the son of McCarthy mentor Paul Hackett, is being considered for LaFleur’s offensive coordinator position, a source told PackersNews on Thursday. He traveled to Green Bay for an interview Friday.

LaFleur previously decided not to retain special teams coordinator Ron Zook.

