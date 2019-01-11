Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Monday, August 20, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defnesive coordinator Mike Pettine watches training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Monday, July 30, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Sunday, August 12, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches warmups before an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talk during warmups before an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine looks on during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine talks to defense pass game coordinator Joe Whitt Jr during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Friday, August 3, 2018, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Monday, July 30, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine watches during training camp practice at Ray Nitschke Field on Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown during
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is shown during
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine during Green
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine speaks with
    For the first time Friday, new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed what has already been widely reported, that he will indeed retain defensive coordinator Mike Pettine for a second season.

    LaFleur announced Pettine will be his defensive coordinator during a Sirius XM radio appearance. On Monday, PackersNews reported LaFleur entered his interview last weekend already listing Pettine as his candidate for the position, something that aligned nicely with the Packers.

    When asked if Pettine would be his defensive coordinator at his introductory news conference Wednesday, LaFleur said the decision was not yet final.

    “I have not had the opportunity to sit down with Mike,” LaFleur said then. “I plan on doing that very shortly.”

    Pettine was originally hired one year ago to be former Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s defensive coordinator, replacing longtime coordinator Dom Capers. The defense showed improvement across the board in his first season, despite a rash of injuries. In keeping Pettine, LaFleur is following the same model as Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy, who retained Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator after being hired as head coach last January.

    LaFleur also confirmed a PackersNews report that Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is “certainly on the radar” to join his coaching staff. Hackett, the son of McCarthy mentor Paul Hackett, is being considered for LaFleur’s offensive coordinator position, a source told PackersNews on Thursday. He traveled to Green Bay for an interview Friday.

    LaFleur previously decided not to retain special teams coordinator Ron Zook.

    — Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel contributed to this report

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE