Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach Wednesday.

Tennessee Titans new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, right, explains a play during a voluntary practice at the team's NFL football training facility Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: TNMH118 (Photo: Mark Humphrey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

We'll start with Tom Oates writing for the Madison State Journal that LaFleur's hiring represents a leap of faith at Lambeau Field.

Tom writes:

Clearly, LaFleur convinced the Packers he can be demanding enough to lead the entire team after coaching quarterbacks for six seasons and heading up an offense the past two. LaFleur said he’s learned from watching other coaches take the same step, especially the Rams’ McVay. He also cited his gradual build-up from coaching the quarterbacks in Atlanta to being the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles and adding play-calling duties as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee, where injuries sabotaged his offense. “(It was) not only being the play-caller, but being the leader out in front of half the team, having to go through a lot of adversity and having that mentality of, it doesn’t matter fellas what comes at us, we’re not going to blink,” LaFleur said. “I think the biggest challenge moving forward is still having that involvement with our offense but also it’s my responsibility to oversee special teams and defense as well. Being in L.A., being around Sean McVay and seeing how he did it, especially with the relationship I have with Sean, gave me a really good blueprint, I think, as to how I need to go about my business in order for us to become the team we need to become.”

You can read Oates' entire column here:

My column: Always a leap of faith when an NFL team hires a head coach with no head-coaching experience. There are reasons to believe Matt LaFleur will be able to make that jump with #Packers, but the truth is you just never know. https://t.co/r2lxhWjTqb via @WiStateJournal — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) January 10, 2019

With Mike Pettine set to remain as Packers defensive coordinator, the biggest question regarding LaFleur's staff is who will run the offense:

Hackett was credited for getting the most out of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, but he never got him to play on a consistent level. https://t.co/cuUGnqy1G4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

Among Packers fans, Ron Zook may have been as unpopular as former defensive coordinator Dom Capers:

The Packers' special teams unit was a disaster in 2018. https://t.co/MphsakEZcd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

The Packers clearly had all the leverage, considering they were the only team that interviewed Matt LaFleur for a head-coaching job:

LaFleur is in the range of the coaches most recently hired. https://t.co/Ewr9oCi20M — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

Pete Dougherty answered a wide range of readers' questions for more than two hours in his live chat:

Did the Packers become complacent under McCarthy? Pete fielded that and many other questions in a marathon chat session this afternoon. https://t.co/sFsmFUYwv0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 10, 2019

Another take on how LaFleur's hire will be judged by how he gets along with Aaron Rodgers:

It started with a phone call between Matt LaFleuer and Aaron Rodgers, but how will this QB-coach marriage end? https://t.co/zjODWSlUlU — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 10, 2019

An interesting question for Packers fans in the wake of the Matt LaFleur hire:

I keep being told NFL owners are looking for the next Sean McVay. Just curious: If he goes one-and-done in the playoffs for the second straight year, does his star lose any luster? — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) January 10, 2019

But there's always this bottom-line perspective:

A factor not discussed as much in this coaching cycle: For owners, it's harder to draw a rating. It's harder to get fans to the stadium. I think plenty of them watched Rams/Chiefs in November and basically said, "Give me that!" — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2019

Former Packers cornerback Sam Shields will be back in the postseason Saturday with the Rams:

For months after his September 2016 concussion, Sam Shields would sit in darkness in his house in Green Bay, alone.



Even the glare from his iPhone was unbearable. @Mike_McKnight_ on Shields’ long road back to the NFL https://t.co/l6mWkdcwja — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2019

And finally: The Packers no doubt would like to thank Vic Fangio as well .... for his decision to move on to Denver: