The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach Wednesday.
We'll start with Tom Oates writing for the Madison State Journal that LaFleur's hiring represents a leap of faith at Lambeau Field.
Tom writes:
Clearly, LaFleur convinced the Packers he can be demanding enough to lead the entire team after coaching quarterbacks for six seasons and heading up an offense the past two. LaFleur said he’s learned from watching other coaches take the same step, especially the Rams’ McVay. He also cited his gradual build-up from coaching the quarterbacks in Atlanta to being the offensive coordinator in Los Angeles and adding play-calling duties as the offensive coordinator in Tennessee, where injuries sabotaged his offense.
“(It was) not only being the play-caller, but being the leader out in front of half the team, having to go through a lot of adversity and having that mentality of, it doesn’t matter fellas what comes at us, we’re not going to blink,” LaFleur said. “I think the biggest challenge moving forward is still having that involvement with our offense but also it’s my responsibility to oversee special teams and defense as well. Being in L.A., being around Sean McVay and seeing how he did it, especially with the relationship I have with Sean, gave me a really good blueprint, I think, as to how I need to go about my business in order for us to become the team we need to become.”
You can read Oates' entire column here:
With Mike Pettine set to remain as Packers defensive coordinator, the biggest question regarding LaFleur's staff is who will run the offense:
Among Packers fans, Ron Zook may have been as unpopular as former defensive coordinator Dom Capers:
The Packers clearly had all the leverage, considering they were the only team that interviewed Matt LaFleur for a head-coaching job:
Pete Dougherty answered a wide range of readers' questions for more than two hours in his live chat:
Another take on how LaFleur's hire will be judged by how he gets along with Aaron Rodgers:
An interesting question for Packers fans in the wake of the Matt LaFleur hire:
But there's always this bottom-line perspective:
Former Packers cornerback Sam Shields will be back in the postseason Saturday with the Rams:
And finally: The Packers no doubt would like to thank Vic Fangio as well .... for his decision to move on to Denver:
