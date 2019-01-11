Tennessee Titans new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, right, explains a play during a voluntary practice at the team's NFL football training facility Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: TNMH118 (Photo: Mark Humphrey, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The Green Bay Packers have a new head coach. His name is Matt LaFleur. What do we know about the 15th coach in franchise history? Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of the Journal Sentinel start peeling away layers to see who LaFleur is and what affect he'll have on the 2019 Packers.

