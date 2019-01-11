Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SATURDAY

COLTS AT CHIEFS

Chiefs by 5.

Straight up - Chiefs. Against the spread - Colts.

COWBOYS AT RAMS

Rams by 7

Straight up - Rams. Against the spread - Rams.

SUNDAY

CHARGERS AT PATRIOTS

Patriots by 5.

Straight up - Chargers. Against the spread - Chargers.

EAGLES AT SAINTS

Saints by 9.

Straight up - Saints. Against the spread - Saints.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 2-2 (165-94). Against the spread – 2-2 (131-123-5).