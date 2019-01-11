LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

SATURDAY

COLTS AT CHIEFS
Chiefs by 5.
Straight up - Chiefs. Against the spread - Colts.

COWBOYS AT RAMS
Rams by 7
Straight up - Rams. Against the spread - Rams.

SUNDAY

CHARGERS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 5.
Straight up - Chargers. Against the spread - Chargers.

EAGLES AT SAINTS
Saints by 9.
Straight up - Saints.  Against the spread - Saints.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 2-2 (165-94). Against the spread – 2-2 (131-123-5).

