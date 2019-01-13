Green Bay Packers offensive guard Byron Bell (74) talks with line coach James Campen during practice Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - After 15 seasons as an assistant coach and five as a player for the Green Bay Packers, James Campen has joined another team.

Campen will become associate head coach/offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, a source confirmed to PackersNews on Sunday night.

ESPN was first to report Campen's move to Cleveland.

In his new role, Campen will work directly under new Browns coach Freddie Kitchens. He was originally hired as an assistant offensive line coach/quality control coach under Mike Sherman in 2004. When Mike McCarthy was hired in 2006, Campen was promoted to offensive line coach. He held that role until last year, when he continued coaching the offensive line but was also promoted to run-game coordinator for the offense.

The move signals new Packers coach Matt LaFleur wanted to go in a different direction at offensive line. Campen was under contract with the Packers, so they had to grant him permission to leave for Cleveland. His departure creates a big opening on LaFleur's staff, but it's likely he wanted to hire someone he was familiar with for the job.

Campen started his playing career with the New Orleans Saints in 1987, and joined the Packers in 1989. He was Brett Favre's first center, starting 13 games in 1992.

Meanwhile, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been hired to fill that post with the Browns, according to multiple reports. Monken interviewed for the Packers' OC position over the weekend.