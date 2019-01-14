In an offseason version of 5 Questions with LeRoy Butler, the former Packers all-pro safety and reporter Tom Silverstein discuss the hiring of Matt LaFleur as the new head coach. Also, Butler defends team president Mark Murphy's decision to take the reins on the football side. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach Wednesday, and he has spent the last several days trying to assemble a coaching staff.
We'll start with Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal writing that the Packers are seeking to kick complacency by cutting loose some longtime Mike McCarthy assistants.
Wilde writes:
Amid all the requisite we-hired-a-new-coach pomp and circumstance and fresh-start excitement when the Green Bay Packers officially introduced head coach Matt LaFleur last week at Lambeau Field, team president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst each made comments that sure sounded like not-so-subtle criticisms of the previous coaching regime.
And those clear messages for why Murphy thought change was needed are being reinforced by the team’s decisions on its assistant coaches. According to two league sources, the Packers are looking to make a clean break from the Mike McCarthy era — successful as it might have been — and that desire has played a role in how LaFleur’s staff is being assembled.
You can read the entire story here:
Ryan Wood confirms the Packers are parting ways with offensive line coach James Campen:
Longtime defensive assistant Joe Whitt Jr. also won't be back:
Todd Monken, who interviewed over the weekend for the Packers' offensive coordinator job, is joining the Browns:
Tom Silverstein writes about president/CEO Mark Murphy's role in running the football operation and where general manager Brian Gutekunst fits in:
Murphy tells the team's website that he sees similarities between LaFleur and former Washington coach and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs:
Pete Dougherty pens a column about how the low-key LaFleur can command the locker room:
Don't miss this spirited debate between former Packers safety LeRoy Butler and Silverstein regarding Murphy's involvement in the coaching search:
LeRoy and Tom also analyze LaFleur's offense by breaking down some plays:
Tom joins Jim Owczarski for an informative rundown of the LaFleur hire and its likely impact:
As had been reported, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is staying put:
More about the Packers' coaching staff shakeup:
Murphy shares an anecdote about his 91-year-old mother and how closely she follows the Packers:
Tracing the origin of former Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill's do-everything role with the Saints:
The Packers will have a record number of underclassmen from which to choose in the April draft:
And finally: "Fast and Fleurious?" Pun-ny headlines for new NFL head coaches:
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.