The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach Wednesday, and he has spent the last several days trying to assemble a coaching staff.

We'll start with Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal writing that the Packers are seeking to kick complacency by cutting loose some longtime Mike McCarthy assistants.

Wilde writes:

Amid all the requisite we-hired-a-new-coach pomp and circumstance and fresh-start excitement when the Green Bay Packers officially introduced head coach Matt LaFleur last week at Lambeau Field, team president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst each made comments that sure sounded like not-so-subtle criticisms of the previous coaching regime. And those clear messages for why Murphy thought change was needed are being reinforced by the team’s decisions on its assistant coaches. According to two league sources, the Packers are looking to make a clean break from the Mike McCarthy era — successful as it might have been — and that desire has played a role in how LaFleur’s staff is being assembled.

Kicking ‘complacency,’ Packers' assistant coach search seeks clean break from longtime Mike McCarthy staffers https://t.co/n0U3kgfcPRpic.twitter.com/3yCyDMUkSh — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) January 12, 2019

Ryan Wood confirms the Packers are parting ways with offensive line coach James Campen:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Offensive line coach James Campen leaving Packers for Browns https://t.co/9XCA7nLMiM#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 14, 2019

Longtime defensive assistant Joe Whitt Jr. also won't be back:

Whitt is the first defensive coach to be fired since LaFleur was chosen to replace McCarthy on Monday. https://t.co/Q9BcrbY08r — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 12, 2019

Todd Monken, who interviewed over the weekend for the Packers' offensive coordinator job, is joining the Browns:

Browns hiring Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/gDmutdwdLApic.twitter.com/3GssITkVR4 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 14, 2019

Tom Silverstein writes about president/CEO Mark Murphy's role in running the football operation and where general manager Brian Gutekunst fits in:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Silverstein: Gutekunst puts Packers' priority in proper perspective https://t.co/B0w0NRe6a5#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 14, 2019

Murphy tells the team's website that he sees similarities between LaFleur and former Washington coach and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs:

"I see some similarities between Matt and Joe Gibbs. The quiet confidence and the humility, I see some of those same traits in Matt." Mark Murphy comparing his new coach to his old one. https://t.co/tl9nSk50uP — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 13, 2019

Pete Dougherty pens a column about how the low-key LaFleur can command the locker room:

Does the 39-year-old LaFleur have the presence to command a room of 63 NFL players plus another 20 or more assistant coaches? https://t.co/zmKKgC4RKC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 12, 2019

Don't miss this spirited debate between former Packers safety LeRoy Butler and Silverstein regarding Murphy's involvement in the coaching search:

Mark Murphy's involvement in football decisions ensures he has "skin in the game," says @leap36. @TomSilverstein disagrees with the structure. https://t.co/3SUafAXpKa — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 12, 2019

LeRoy and Tom also analyze LaFleur's offense by breaking down some plays:

To better understand Matt LaFleur's offense, @leap36 and @TomSilverstein break down a couple plays from his catalog. https://t.co/0IMrdUOVEF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 12, 2019

Tom joins Jim Owczarski for an informative rundown of the LaFleur hire and its likely impact:

ICYMI: The #Packers podcast is up. @JimOwczarski and I evaluate the hiring of Matt LaFleur and project what the Packers will look like with him in charge. https://t.co/HnPDstZEBe — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 12, 2019

As had been reported, Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is staying put:

The defense showed improvement across the board in Pettine's first season, despite a rash of injuries. https://t.co/cduvYzLT2I — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 11, 2019

More about the Packers' coaching staff shakeup:

#Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is adding a familiar face to his staff: David Raih, who will be the WR coach, source said. Raih assisted Kingsbury with QBs at Texas Tech in 2013, then spent the past five years with the #Packers. A young assistant Mike McCarthy thought highly of. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 13, 2019

Murphy shares an anecdote about his 91-year-old mother and how closely she follows the Packers:

Ok, this is great. Mark Murphy's mother complains about the pass rush and takes Internet rumors as gospel. A true Packers fan... pic.twitter.com/MEB4tms4w9 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 13, 2019

Tracing the origin of former Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill's do-everything role with the Saints:

After punts, Taysom hill discusses coverages with his special teams coach like a QB with his OC. @TimRohan on his unique role with the Saints: https://t.co/Wvbrl1v1L8 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 12, 2019

The Packers will have a record number of underclassmen from which to choose in the April draft:

What NFL scouts thought about Trevor Lawrence's title game performance against Alabama, and another record number of underclassmen will declare for the draft. By @KalynKahlerhttps://t.co/Qq5bloky37 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 12, 2019

