CLOSE In an offseason version of X's and O's with LeRoy Butler, the former Packers safety details how a Matt LaFleur offense likes to fool defenses by running different plays out of similar formations and also likes to "flood zones." Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

New Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was busy Monday, choosing former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to fill the same role in Green Bay and also lining up Miami Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi for a visit.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's story on the Hackett hire and what landing the highly regarded Rizzi could mean for the Packers' special teams.

Tom writes:

LaFleur was in hot pursuit of Miami Dolphins assistant coach Darren Rizzi, making it possible he would land the NFL’s best available special teams coach. He and Rizzi are expected to meet Tuesday, according to a league source, and undoubtedly LaFleur would like to see a deal worked out if the two are compatible. The Packers were among half a dozen teams interested in Rizzi, who has been given permission to seek other jobs after coming in second in the search to replace fired head coach Adam Gase. As this is Rizzi’s first interview, it’s possible LaFleur has the inside track. It’s unlikely the Packers would bring Rizzi to town if they weren’t willing to meet his asking price, which is expected to be high given his previous success. There is a big drop off between Rizzi and the rest of the special teams coaches who are looking for jobs, so the Packers would be scoring a huge coup if they were able to land the 48-year-old coach.

You can read Tom's entire story here:

Hackett, 39, is the son of renowned former offensive coordinator Paul Hackett and has been a coordinator for seven seasons. https://t.co/TLiId9jAeT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 14, 2019

Pete Dougherty writes about the importance of LaFleur determining who will work primarily with Aaron Rodgers:

If LaFleur doesn’t get Rodgers back playing at a high level, it probably won’t matter what else he does. https://t.co/wZwd3vfkZu — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 15, 2019

Near the end of this lengthy playoffs column, Albert Breer talks to Brian Gutekunst about the LaFleur hire:

Also in @theMMQB! Live reaction from across the NFL to the @Patriots' demolition of the @Chargers. “Anyone writing off New England early in the season should be fired." ... @packers GM Brian Gutekunst details the @CoachMLaFleur hire. https://t.co/S3U3K8YqSUpic.twitter.com/drRiUVZ4XR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2019

The esteemed Peter King shares his conversation with LaFleur:

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur told me that it is crucial to find out what your players do well and then adapt your system to them.



That will be vital in Green Bay.



https://t.co/kmZTEAO1rX — Peter King (@peter_king) January 14, 2019

And in his "10 Things I Think I Think" section near the end of the same column, King expresses surprise over the lack of interest in Mike McCarthy during the league coaching searches:

In today's FMIA column at @NBCSports, you'll find:

• How Doobie and Cheese saved the Saints season

• Early storylines for Pats-Chiefs and Rams-Saints

• My 2018 All-Pro team. No Antonio. Maybe you heard?

• Elway reflects on 8 years as pres

• MORE: https://t.co/P7aLOk5JNHpic.twitter.com/Bx4x8bXa6T — Peter King (@peter_king) January 14, 2019

Should Packers fans be rooting for the Rams' offense to light it up against the Saints?

If Sean McVay and the Rams get demolished by Sean Payton and the Saints, how does that change our thinking of the NFL's new head coach hires and the NFL's offensive revolution? https://t.co/5pvhUytSrvpic.twitter.com/oP77rqGNx7 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 14, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky evaluates the Packers' rookie class:

A look at how the Packers’ 2018 rookie class performed: https://t.co/SDa9kpP7iH — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2019

New Jets coach Adam Gase, who interviewed with the Packers, is taking Twitter abuse for his facial contortions at his introductory news conference:

It took Adam Gase 0 minutes to become a New York sports meme. pic.twitter.com/6Or4qm38NF — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 14, 2019

And the Jets made the proper response:

Christopher Johnson: We hired Adam Gase to win games, not Twitter https://t.co/noiqPt07jn — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 14, 2019

And finally: The Bears aren't ruling out signing former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, whom coach Mike Nagy knows from his time in Kansas City: