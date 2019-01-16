Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers introduced Matt LaFleur as their new head coach Wednesday, and he has spent the last several days trying to assemble a coaching staff while watching some longtime assistants depart.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, left, talks with offensive line coach James Campen during minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field June 15, 2016. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

We'll start with Jason Wilde writing for the Wisconsin State Journal about longtime Packers offensive line coach James Campen, who was allowed to sign on with the Browns.

After 15 years on the Packers’ staff — tied for the longest tenure for an assistant in the club’s 100-year history — Campen was told by new head coach Matt LaFleur that the team was going another direction with the offensive line coaching position, and that he was free to pursue other opportunities. So Campen did — even though he wanted to stay in Green Bay, according to multiple sources close to Campen. “Honestly, I feel so lucky to have come in the league and have had James Campen as my coach right off the bat,” center Corey Linsley wrote in an iMessage while on a trip to Iceland with his wife, Anna. “In addition to him having played center and being able to help me personally, he is unbelievably passionate about the game itself. And that passion is contagious. “But beyond that, he’s a hell of a man who cares deeply about every single one of his guys. I’m going to miss him a lot.” Added veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga: “Coach Campen is a great football coach and he will be missed in our room. He’s been my coach since I was a rookie and has been a huge reason why I am the player I am today — not only because of his instruction but because of the trust and freedom he lets his guys play with.”

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ When coach James Campen made each of his #Packers linemen a bobblehead of themselves, it was more than a silly keepsake. It showed the kind of coach he is -- and helps explain why his guys will miss him so much. https://t.co/aJYhiXhpMc — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 15, 2019

Ryan Wood writes about how pass-protection changes could be in store to keep Aaron Rodgers from taking a pounding in the pocket:

Keeping Aaron Rodgers healthy will be a huge priority for Matt LaFleur. https://t.co/gf51cJnwbC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 15, 2019

A possible replacement offensive line coach candidate for the Packers?

Shocker out of Cincinnati - but could affect Green Bay: Pollack was on same staff as new #Packers coach Matt LaFleur in Houston. Honestly, seems too serendipitous for LaFleur to ignore... https://t.co/AMyFvZn8lp — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 15, 2019

And another one?

#Psckets coach Matt LaFleur still looking for one. https://t.co/0KiuAw5Cd8 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 15, 2019

Rodgers writes about his support of Wounded Warrior Project for the Players' Tribune:

To @AaronRodgers12, there is no limit to what we can and should do to take care of our veterans.



His story on his appreciation for the military, and his partnership with @wwp and @Sharpie. (In partnership with @Sharpie) https://t.co/TjoK43spqF — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 15, 2019

More recognition for left tackle David Bakhtiari:

In good times and bad, Packers seek to set their ticket prices on par with the NFL averge, writes Rich Ryman:

Ticket prices may have nearly doubled in nine years, but Packers fans still pay less than their counterparts in most stadiums. https://t.co/zs5OocqWiS — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 15, 2019

With the 12th and 32nd picks (potentially) in the latest 2019 Pro Football Focus mock draft, the Packers select ...

ATTENTION! Mock Draft 3 is here! See every team's first round pick below.https://t.co/WCegyOPmX7pic.twitter.com/A7rMuwxDVH — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 15, 2019

Could be another Ice Bowl this Sunday in Kansas City:

Chiefs-Patriots weather for the AFC Championship Game could be historically cold. https://t.co/nNlZBDCuSf — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 15, 2019

The MMQB dug up Sports Illustrated's game story from the first Super Bowl:

On January 15, 1967, Vince Lombardi and the Packers won Super Bowl I.



Tex Maule's game story, from the SI Vault: https://t.co/YpbeGkdOOMpic.twitter.com/lJh01fEKPG — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 15, 2019

Former Vikings backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels revisits a story he wrote about what Brett Favre endured against the Saints:

Nine years this weekend I was Brett Favre’s backup QB in what was the most spectular, brutal, heart breaking, and vicious game of my career.



A couple years later I wrote an article about it. This was my first ever published piece. https://t.co/nk93cTJnjz — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) January 15, 2019

Mike Munchak, whom the Packers were interested in interviewing, wound up going to Denver as offensive line coach so he could be nearer to family:

Mike Munchak says move to Denver was solely to be closer to his family https://t.co/CSbDw3RjBb — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 15, 2019

And finally: Despite all the upheaval, Packers still have decent odds for Super Bowl in 2020 thanks to No. 12: