Packers introduce Matt LaFleur as new head coach
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur laughs as team president Mark Murphy, right, utters an expletive as LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy talks about the head coach interview experience as new head coach Matt LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's father Denny looks on during media questioning as LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
The family of new Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during media questioning as LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, right, laughs with general manager Brian Gutekunst as LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
New Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, is introduced during a press conference in the Lambeau Field media auditorium with general manager Brian Gutekunst, left, and team president Mark Murphy Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Green Bay, Wis.
    GREEN BAY - Matt LaFleur is moving methodically in rounding out his Green Bay Packers coaching staff, and after formally announcing the hiring of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday, the new head coach is turning his attention to the offensive line.

    James Campen, who played and then coached in Green Bay for nearly two decades, left to assume the associate head coach and offensive line coach roles in Cleveland. That opened a key position for LaFleur to fill, as Campen had held that role with the Packers since 2007.

    LaFleur requested to interview San Francisco assistant offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, and PackersNews.com has learned LaFleur is expected to interview former Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

    Pollack and LaFleur have history together, as they were on the same staff in Houston from 2008-09 under then-Texans offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

    DOUGHERTY: Matt LaFleur can put stamp on Packers' roster revamp

    RELATED: Keeping Aaron Rodgers 'clean' makes pass protection a priority

    Pollack, 51, was recently allowed to leave the Bengals after initially being kept on staff following the resignation of Marvin Lewis. In Pollack's only season in Cincinnati, running back Joe Mixon led the AFC in rushing and the Bengals were No. 8 in the NFL in rushing yards per carry (4.8).

    Prior to arriving in Cincinnati, Pollack was the offensive line coach in Dallas from 2015-17. In 2015, the Cowboys finished No. 9 in rushing and No. 5 in yards per attempt. In 2016, they finished No. 2 in rushing yards and touchdowns and No. 3 in yards per attempt as Ezekiel Elliott turned in an All-Pro performance. In 2017, despite Elliott missing six games, the Cowboys finished second in rushing yards and touchdowns and No. 3 in yards per attempt again.

