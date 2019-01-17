GREEN BAY - Matt LaFleur is moving methodically in rounding out his Green Bay Packers coaching staff, and after formally announcing the hiring of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday, the new head coach is turning his attention to the offensive line.

James Campen, who played and then coached in Green Bay for nearly two decades, left to assume the associate head coach and offensive line coach roles in Cleveland. That opened a key position for LaFleur to fill, as Campen had held that role with the Packers since 2007.

LaFleur requested to interview San Francisco assistant offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, and PackersNews.com has learned LaFleur is expected to interview former Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

Pollack and LaFleur have history together, as they were on the same staff in Houston from 2008-09 under then-Texans offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

Pollack, 51, was recently allowed to leave the Bengals after initially being kept on staff following the resignation of Marvin Lewis. In Pollack's only season in Cincinnati, running back Joe Mixon led the AFC in rushing and the Bengals were No. 8 in the NFL in rushing yards per carry (4.8).

Prior to arriving in Cincinnati, Pollack was the offensive line coach in Dallas from 2015-17. In 2015, the Cowboys finished No. 9 in rushing and No. 5 in yards per attempt. In 2016, they finished No. 2 in rushing yards and touchdowns and No. 3 in yards per attempt as Ezekiel Elliott turned in an All-Pro performance. In 2017, despite Elliott missing six games, the Cowboys finished second in rushing yards and touchdowns and No. 3 in yards per attempt again.