New Packers coach Matt LaFleur is busy assembling his coaching staff, retaining some assistants while letting others depart.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column about how the Packers need to assemble a roster that's compatible with LaFleur and target four areas of need, one of which is (again) tight end.
Pete writes:
The Packers have swung and missed the last two years signing tight ends on the wrong side of 30 (Martellus Bennett and Graham). So that’s off the table this year, right?
Maybe not. Jared Cook will be a free agent if the Oakland Raiders don’t tag him, and though he’ll turn 32 in April, don’t dismiss the possibility that the Packers pursue him two years after they made a big mistake by letting him walk
Cook is coming off a big season with the Raiders (68 catches, 13.2-yard average, six touchdowns), and one of the scouts I spoke with views him differently than Graham a year ago.
“(Cook) was phenomenal last year,” the scout said.
You can read the entire column here:
Tom Silverstein writes that LaFleur couldn't get special teams coaching candidate Darren Rizzi to sign on the dotted line:
Former Packers safety Nick Collins thinks Green Bay can make a quick turnaround under LaFleur:
The MMQB examines the impact that hiring young head coaches with quarterback pedigrees is having on the NFL's diversity crisis:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about LaFleur's rapid rise through the coaching ranks:
In the least-surprising news of the day, former Packers assistant Joe Whitt Jr. reportedly is headed for – where else? – Cleveland:
Pro Football Focus looks at offseason needs for NFC North teams:
Brett Favre thinks the Eagles should keep quarterback Nick Foles and start him ahead of Carson Wentz:
Speaking of Favre, here's a look at the play that for all intents and purposes ended his illustrious NFL career:
Cheesehead TV identifies three objectives for the Packers' offense under LaFleur:
Former Packers defensive lineman Mike Pennel is showing potential with the Jets:
A familiar name will be running the Lions' offense:
And finally: The Packers have the No. 12 pick in the April draft, and who's the No. 12 player on The MMQB's Big Board? Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
