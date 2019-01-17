Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

New Packers coach Matt LaFleur is busy assembling his coaching staff, retaining some assistants while letting others depart.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column about how the Packers need to assemble a roster that's compatible with LaFleur and target four areas of need, one of which is (again) tight end.

Pete writes:

The Packers have swung and missed the last two years signing tight ends on the wrong side of 30 (Martellus Bennett and Graham). So that’s off the table this year, right? Maybe not. Jared Cook will be a free agent if the Oakland Raiders don’t tag him, and though he’ll turn 32 in April, don’t dismiss the possibility that the Packers pursue him two years after they made a big mistake by letting him walk Cook is coming off a big season with the Raiders (68 catches, 13.2-yard average, six touchdowns), and one of the scouts I spoke with views him differently than Graham a year ago. “(Cook) was phenomenal last year,” the scout said.

You can read the entire column here:

Gutekunst will have to pay heed to the positions LaFleur wants to emphasize and traits the coach prefers at each position. https://t.co/sppT8V9Bbw — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 17, 2019

Tom Silverstein writes that LaFleur couldn't get special teams coaching candidate Darren Rizzi to sign on the dotted line:

LaFleur interviewed Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi, but Rizzi left Green Bay Tuesday evening without accepting a deal. https://t.co/O2nQDwR7qm — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 16, 2019

Former Packers safety Nick Collins thinks Green Bay can make a quick turnaround under LaFleur:

"I think it was time for a change. Now it's just getting everybody in place." https://t.co/1K3sH9iNel — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) January 16, 2019

The MMQB examines the impact that hiring young head coaches with quarterback pedigrees is having on the NFL's diversity crisis:

“The problem of under-representation among NFL coaches, at its root, begins much earlier, with socioeconomic disparities rooted in this nation’s history.” @RobertKlemko on the NFL’s coaching diversity crisis: https://t.co/FWtLaMaAfO — The MMQB (@theMMQB) January 16, 2019

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about LaFleur's rapid rise through the coaching ranks:

'Damn, that's a nice jump': How Matt LaFleur went from Ashland to NFL



Story here: https://t.co/vmcZaZBiuppic.twitter.com/QCZhtQZpDU — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 16, 2019

In the least-surprising news of the day, former Packers assistant Joe Whitt Jr. reportedly is headed for – where else? – Cleveland:

Sources: Browns plan to add former Packers assistant Joe Whitt to defensive staff. Spent last 11 years in GB before being fired last week. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) January 16, 2019

Pro Football Focus looks at offseason needs for NFC North teams:

The offseason has already started for 28 teams – including all of those in the NFC North – here are their offseason needs:https://t.co/rDdbwv5A3zpic.twitter.com/vPoZbi34iY — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 16, 2019

Brett Favre thinks the Eagles should keep quarterback Nick Foles and start him ahead of Carson Wentz:

Speaking of Favre, here's a look at the play that for all intents and purposes ended his illustrious NFL career:

Cheesehead TV identifies three objectives for the Packers' offense under LaFleur:

Former Packers defensive lineman Mike Pennel is showing potential with the Jets:

Mike Pennel stepped his game up for the Jets this season along the defensive linehttps://t.co/uSYIiEB8Tspic.twitter.com/pB7mdh4NOc — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 16, 2019

A familiar name will be running the Lions' offense:

And finally: The Packers have the No. 12 pick in the April draft, and who's the No. 12 player on The MMQB's Big Board? Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.